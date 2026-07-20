Davao City public school cleared of bomb, hazardous materials

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has declared a public high school safe after explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) personnel found no explosives or hazardous materials following a viral bomb threat posted on Facebook over the weekend. Meanwhile, authorities continue efforts to identify the person behind the online threat.

In a statement released on July 19, the DCPO said EOD teams immediately inspected the school premises after a threatening post circulated on social media ahead of the opening of classes for the week.

“After the completion of the EOD clearing procedures, no improvised explosive device (IED), explosive material, or any hazardous object was discovered inside or around the school premises,” the DCPO said.

“Consequently, the responding EOD personnel declared the area safe and secure for occupancy, allowing the school administration to resume normal classes on Monday, July 20, 2026.”

The threat, written in Cebuano, warned students not to attend classes on Monday. The poster even claimed that the he/ she prepared bombs and firearms for the attack.

The post quickly spread online, causing concern among students, parents, and school personnel.

Following the incident, the DCPO launched a cyber investigation to determine the credibility of the threat and identify the individual responsible for the social media post.

“The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) is currently conducting a thorough validation and cyber investigation into a circulating online threat directed at a local public high school,” the police said.

Authorities said cyber investigators are tracing the origin of the post while coordinating with school officials, barangay authorities, and other government agencies to strengthen campus security.

The police stressed that threats against schools are treated seriously regardless of whether they are intended as a prank or a genuine act of violence.

As of Monday, police had not identified the person behind the threat and continue to investigate. DEF