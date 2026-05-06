Davao City pump prices vary anew

FUEL prices in Davao City will remain in effect until May 11, subject to possible updates from staggered adjustments by oil companies, according to the Department of Energy-Mindanao Field Office (DOE-MFO).

Data released by the DOE on May 5, 2026, showed varying pump prices across retail stations due to differences in supply chains, location, and delivery costs.

Premium Plus gasoline (RON 97/100) ranges from ₱93.20 to ₱98.80 per liter, while regular gasoline (RON 91) sells between ₱77.80 and ₱91.60 per liter.

Diesel, a key fuel for transport and agriculture, ranges from ₱80.80 to ₱93 per liter, while Diesel Plus reaches as high as ₱99.20 per liter. Kerosene remains the most expensive among listed fuels, ranging from ₱116.04 to ₱128.40 per liter.

Household liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly used for cooking, also remains under monitoring. Prices for 11-kilogram LPG tanks range from ₱1,425 to ₱1,800, with an average price of ₱1,575.63.

The DOE clarified that the figures came from random monitoring of local fuel retail outlets and should only serve as indicative price ranges, not fixed rates.

The agency added that prices may still change within the week as oil firms continue to implement staggered pricing schemes to cushion the impact of global oil market volatility.

Officials attributed the continued fluctuations in domestic fuel prices to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, particularly involving Iran and major shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, which handles about 20 percent of global oil supply.

The Philippines, which imports about 98 percent of its oil requirements, remains vulnerable to global supply disruptions.

In response, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier declared a state of national energy emergency to stabilize fuel supply and prices amid the crisis.

Government interventions include the release of strategic fuel reserves, talks with alternative oil suppliers, and possible adjustments in fuel taxes to ease the burden on consumers.

Authorities have also promoted energy conservation measures, including remote work arrangements and reduced fuel consumption in government offices.

The DOE said additional diesel shipments have also arrived to strengthen the country’s fuel buffer stock amid continuing uncertainty in the global market.

Despite these measures, officials warned that fuel prices may remain elevated and unpredictable in the coming weeks as geopolitical tensions continue to affect global oil supply.

For now, the DOE-MFO said prevailing fuel prices in Davao City reflect current market conditions, although consumers should continue to expect fluctuations as global developments evolve. DEF