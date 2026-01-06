Davao City purchases brand-new, heavy-duty vacuum jetting truck

THE City Government of Davao has purchased a brand-new heavy-duty vacuum jetting truck to help address street flooding and clogged drainage systems in the city.

Paul Bermejo, head of the Ancillary Services Unit (ASU), said the jetting truck is a welcome addition to their office, citing how it will help in addressing street flooding and clogged canals.

“Dako kaayo ni siya nga tabang sa siyudad tungod kay kung mano-manohon nato, naay posibilidad nga dili siya masulbad pero, kung gamiton nato nang vacuum jetting truck dali lang siya (This is a very big help to the city because if we do it manually, there’s a possibility that it won’t be resolved. But if we use the vacuum jetting truck, it becomes easy),” he said.

He stressed that manual rodding is no longer sufficient for clearing blocked canals, especially since some of the sludge has already hardened. However, with the newly purchased equipment, they only need to spray water to soften the sludge, making it easier to remove from the drainage system.

He added that with the vacuum mechanism built into the truck, sludge can now be suctioned directly from the drainage system, significantly easing the workload of ASU personnel.

Bermejo said the decision to procure the jetting truck was prompted by numerous complaints from Dabawenyos regarding increased street flooding during heavy rainfall.

The City Government revealed that the jetting truck combines high-pressure jetting and vacuum suction, enabling it to loosen and remove hardened sludge, sand, and debris.

To recall, the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Davao announced plans to acquire a vacuum jetting truck in 2025.

Engineer Japheth Caballero, ASU drainage team lead, said on July 3, 2025, that the equipment will significantly improve the removal of hardened mud, silt, and debris from the city’s drainage system.

He also expressed hope that ASU’s equipment inventory will expand in the coming years to include backhoes, additional jetting trucks, and more dump trucks to further enhance operational efficiency.

As of June 2025, ASU has collected 148 truckloads of trash and silt from various parts of Davao City. In June 2025 alone, ASU teams conducted 42 operations and cleared 4,970 linear meters of canals. RGP WITH REPORTS FROM CIO