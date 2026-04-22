Davao City pursues WTE project amid opposition

THE city government of Davao continues to pursue a waste-to-energy (WTE) project to address its growing waste problem, a city councilor said.

Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo, chair of the Committee on Environment, said the city remains engaged with the Japanese government and is open to partnerships with other countries as it advances the project.

Ocampo said the city continues to support the WTE initiative and remains optimistic about its implementation despite challenges.

He said the local government has signed a memorandum of agreement with Japan for the project, while potential partners from South Korea, Australia, and Malaysia have also expressed interest.

Ocampo said the city continues to work with environmental groups in crafting policies that would benefit Davao City, despite opposition to the project.

He, however, backed Japan’s explanation on WTE operations, citing their visit to facilities in Kitakyushu, where plants operate near residential areas without reported health issues.

“We rely on their assurance because they are experts and have used and improved this technology for decades,” he said during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos on April 21 at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Ocampo said the city plans to adopt more advanced WTE technology if the project proceeds.

Earlier, Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya said WTE technology could help address the city’s waste problem and is a safer alternative to traditional disposal methods. He added that modern WTE systems operate under strict environmental standards, and existing landfills may pose greater risks.

Despite this, environmental group Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis) opposed the project, citing concerns that it runs counter to circular economy principles focused on waste reduction, reuse, and recycling.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau in Davao Region (DENR-EMB Davao) recently announced the start of public scoping for the proposed project.

The agency clarified that public scoping is an initial step in the Environmental Impact Assessment process and serves as a platform for stakeholders, communities, and advocacy groups to raise concerns. It added that the activity does not determine the project’s approval or rejection. RGP