Davao City pushes for envi sustainability

THE City Government of Davao continues to put environmental sustainability at the core of its efforts in pushing for a progressive city.

Following the city’s Local Climate Change Action Plan, the Climate and Disaster Risk Assessment (CDRA) Technical Working Group is currently working on updating the city’s risk assessment to ensure that the city and its communities continue to be disaster-resilient and climate change-adaptive.

Last year, the City Government of Davao issued a memorandum to all barangay captains mandating strict compliance to the Davao City Ecological Solid Waste Management Ordinance.

Under the memorandum, barangay captains were also instructed to increase awareness campaigns to educate residents, strengthen enforcement of penalties to violators, promote community engagement and establish a reporting system for open dumping and garbage accumulations in their barangays.

City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte also reminded Dabawenyos during his 2nd State of the City Address (Soca) that environmental sustainability begins in every Dabawenyo’s personal efforts of proper waste disposal and respecting nature.

“Maggikan gihapon na sa matag-Dabawenyo. Ayaw gyud mo pataka’g panlabay og basura. Ikaduha, ayaw mo pataka og putol og punuan. Ikatulo, ayaw mo panghilabot anang mga mananap nga wala nanghilabot ninyo nga ‘di man pud makaon (Environmental sustainability starts in every Dabawenyo. Dispose your garbage properly. Second, refrain from illegal cutting of trees. Third, refrain from harming animals),” Mayor Duterte said.

He also highlighted the collaborative effort of the city government through its Ancillary Services Unit (ASU) who oversees the Bantay Dagat and Riverbanks clean-up program which ensures the protection as well as maintain the cleanliness of the city’s coastal areas.

From July 2023 to April 2024, some 350 volunteers have collected 22,161 sacks of waste during clean-up operations.

The city continues to urge Dabawenyos to follow and cooperate with the government’s efforts in protecting and preserving the environment. CIO