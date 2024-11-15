Davao City puts up more lights in parks for Dabawenyos to enjoy Pasko Fiesta

DAVAO City will have more lights at the parks for the public to enjoy this year, an official said.

CTOO Head Jennifer Romero, during the I-Speak media forum on Thursday, bared that as part of their initiative, they re-used and re-invented the used lights from the previous year and displayed them at the city's parks.

“If you notice some of our parks nagsiga na ang atong mga stars in red and white. We wanted to repurpose or re-assign kadtong usable pa nga decorations nga gibuhat last year, so ato siyang gibutang sa mga park, but we will make sure that our main areas somehow we can see the newly themed décor for the year (if you notice some of our parks stars in red and white were already lit up. We wanted to re-purpose or re-assign the usable decorations that were made last year, and we placed them in the park, but we will make sure that in our main areas somehow, we can see the newly themed decor for the year),” she said.

Apart from the lights in the park, the elements last year, which include the train, will be displayed at the Magsaysay Park.

She added they intend to collect more of these lights and store them so that in every Christmas season, more areas of the city can be lighted up.

“After mahuman ang activity sa Pasko Fiesta dapat naa ta’y proper storage of our decorations na pwede pa magamit kay para mas daghan gyud siya nga atong ibutang hangtod maabot na sa lagyo nga areas kay sa kadako sa Davao City within identified areas lang gyud ang atoang mabutangan, at least mabutangan na ang dili mabutangan na areas (After this Pasko Fiesta activities are done, we should have a proper storage of our decorations to be used so that more areas will have these decorations, including the far-flung areas because due to the size of Davao City we can only place these decors in identified areas, so atleast we can add areas where we can place decorations) ,” Romero said.

Inside the parks will be Music in the Park or the local performances of local bands.

Meanwhile, for the decorations and highlights in main city areas such as Rizal Park and City Hall, Romero said that the public will soon see colors of blue, gold, and orange donned at the trees and surrounding decors.

“Enchanted woodland: the magic on the forest in the heart of the city” is also the working concept of the designs at the city hall.

“We will be seeing reindeer at the city ground; we will also be seeing gift boxes,” Romero said.

She added that these designs will be infused with locally produced products. The reindeer will be made from local vines, and some ornaments made from bamboo will be showcased.

“We combined that with our theme so that we can at the same time have the touch of local community products,” she said.

Romero said that all of these will be open to the public on November 28, 2024. CIO