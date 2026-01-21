Davao City PWD registrations up 25%

THE Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) in Davao City reported a 25-percent increase in registered persons with disabilities (PWDs) from 2024 to 2026, a development attributed to expanded financial assistance and technical support from the local government.

Lawyer Redendo Martinez, head of PDAO, said during a briefing with the Davao Security and Peace Press Corps on January 21, 2026, that the growth reflects continued support from the city government, noting that several businesses and establishments have also begun hiring PWDs.

“Tungod aning mga benefits sa atoang government na ginahatag kani na mga discount, maong naga-increase na sila,” Martinez said, referring to subsidies and monthly proposals from the national government.

Martinez added that more than 200 PWDs have already been deployed to malls, fast-food chains, and other businesses as part of this employment push.

Last October 2025, the 21st Davao City Council unanimously approved an ordinance granting a P1,500 annual financial subsidy to all qualified persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the city, marking a significant step toward enhancing social protection for the sector. The subsidy is intended to help cover essential needs such as medical expenses, therapy, transportation, and other daily necessities, providing direct financial support to ease the economic burden faced by PWDs and their families.

In addition to the city-funded subsidy, an additional P2,000 cash assistance from the national government is currently under discussion, which, if approved, would further augment the financial aid available to registered PWDs.

Under existing programs, PWDs in Davao City are also entitled to a 20-percent discount on goods and services and VAT exemptions, ensuring that beneficiaries can access both public and private services more affordably.

Currently, nearly 37,000 PWDs are registered with PDAO, and Martinez said the supplemental budget for 2026 has yet to be announced.

Aligned with the council’s priorities for the 2025-2026 term, PDAO has proposed some initiatives to assist with transportation and assistive devices, which will be deliberated by the city council later this year.

In addition, the office has launched a campaign against fake PWD identification cards, working with partner agencies to dismantle falsification networks and file cases against violators to ensure benefits reach legitimate recipients.

PDAO has also partnered with major malls, including NCCC, SM, Gaisano, and Abreeza, to provide free cinema access to PWDs, a program that started in March 2025 and is expected to continue through 2026.

To recall, Councilor Lorenzo Benjamin D. Villafuerte, chair of the Sangguniang Panlungsod Committee on Social Services, emphasized that the ordinance aims to support PWDs with expenses for medication, therapy, and other essential needs. The measure also sets penalties ranging from P3,000 to P5,000 for barangay officials issuing false residency certificates or for unauthorized individuals claiming benefits on behalf of PWDs. DEF