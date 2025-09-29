Davao City PWDs to receive P1,500 annual cash aid

THE 21st Davao City Council has approved on second reading an ordinance granting annual financial assistance of P1,500 to all qualified Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the city.

The ordinance, proposed by Third District Councilor Lorenzo Benjamin D. Villafuerte, was passed on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, during a session at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Under the ordinance, PWDs would be eligible to receive P1,500 in financial aid from the City Government of Davao.

To qualify, a PWD must hold a valid PWD identification card issued by the Davao City Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) and be a registered voter of the city, among other requirements.

“The ordinance aims to support qualified Persons with Disabilities in the cost of their maintenance for medicines and expenses associated with a disability, such as assistive devices, transportation, specialized therapies, or other expenses relative to their condition,” the ordinance stated.

The financial aid will be included in the city’s annual budget, subject to standard accounting and auditing procedures.

Adjusted amount due to budget constraints

In the committee report, it was noted that the initial proposal, ranging from a minimum of P3,000 to a maximum of P5,000, was reduced to P1,500 to align with the city’s financial capacity and to match the aid currently given to senior citizens.

Villafuerte, who chairs the Committee on Social Services, told the media that while they matched the amount to that of senior citizens’ financial aid, there is potential for an increase in the coming years.

He also said a provision requiring PWDs to be members of recognized organizations was removed from the ordinance to ensure it does not violate the Philippine Constitution.

Under the penalty clause, barangay officials who falsify the years of residency of a PWD and individuals who fraudulently claim the subsidy even though they are not the legal representatives would face penalties.

Villafuerte said the budget proposal for 2026 was already submitted before the September 10, 2025 deadline, thus the PWD financial aid will be allocated under the city's 2027 annual budget.

He added that he had already discussed the proposed financial assistance with Davao City Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, who expressed full support for the measure.

“This will be one of the first steps, big steps nato (our big steps) towards a more inclusive Davao City, para mas mahimo ta nga (so the city would be more) PWD friendly,” he said.

From 20th to the 21st City Council: Continuity of support

On June 18, 2025, the 20th City Council passed the Comprehensive Persons with Disability Rights, Privileges, and Protection Ordinance of Davao City. The ordinance aims to enforce and strengthen the rights of PWDs across the city.

Back in June 2024, Villafuerte said that the passage of this landmark ordinance would pave the way for a future subsidy program for PWDs, one that would be tackled in a separate ordinance. He envisions this financial aid to mirror those granted to solo parents and senior citizens.

He noted that the city has already passed ordinances granting free movie access to PWDs and established the PDAO. With those rights and privileges already in place, the next step was to implement a financial assistance program.

Villafuerte added that because the number of registered PWDs in the city is lower than that of senior citizens, a monthly subsidy could eventually be feasible. However, he expects the 21st City Council to take that issue on the next measure.

To recall, Councilor Redendo Martinez proposed on July 4, 2025, to increase the PWD financial assistance to P3,000, citing the rising costs of living and mobility challenges faced by PWDs such as the need to use taxis instead of inaccessible public utility vehicles. He also highlighted the lack of adequate assistive devices among many PWDs.

The ordinance passed second reading and is expected to be approved on its third and final reading during the regular session scheduled for September 30, 2025.

Helpful for the PWD Community

Atty. Redendo Martinez, now head of the PDAO, said in a media interview that they are “overwhelmingly thankful” for the council’s support of the ordinance.

“I am very happy and thankful sa atoang mga city councilor nga ila gyud gisuportahan (I am very happy and thankful to our city councilors because they truly gave their support),” he said, visibly emotional.

Martinez said that thousands of PWDs and their families will benefit from the aid, especially parents of children with disabilities who often bear significant financial burdens.

Current number of PWD in Davao City

Martinez reported that as of September 23, 2025, there are approximately 37,612 PWDs in Davao City with valid PWD IDs issued by PDAO, a significant increase from the 22,000 registered in 2024.

He said that the top three highest disabilities were physical or orthopedic, with around 10,000; followed by intellectual disabilities with about 4,000, and cancer with more or less 3,000.

Martinez said that the number of PWDs in the city would continue to increase, especially since the ordinance has now passed in second reading. He said more PWDs would now register at their office so that they could avail of the financial assistance. RGP