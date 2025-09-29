Davao City rabies deaths rise to 5 in 2025

THE Animal Bite and Treatment Center (ABTC) in Davao City recorded five rabies-related deaths as of September 2025, which is higher than the three cases recorded in 2024.

Dr. Yleona Ysabel T. Camelotes, head of ABTC, said this is concerning, especially since only three rabies-related deaths were recorded in the entire 2024.

She said that of the five deaths in 2025, four were recorded at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), while one occurred in Calinan. Most of the victims were males aged 30 to 49 years old.

In 2024, the three cases were from Ilang, Tugbok, and Talomo North. The victims, all male, were aged 45, 32, and 56. Camelotes noted that these cases involved delayed health-seeking behavior and failure to receive anti-rabies vaccinations.

Camelotes stressed that rabies is 100 percent fatal, as it is also 100 percent preventable through the anti-rabies vaccine.

She highlighted the importance of proper information dissemination to reduce rabies-related deaths in the city.

“Kani makatabang sa mga tao para ma-aware sila unsay dapat buhaton para kaning rabies malikayan nato (This can help people become aware of what they should do to prevent rabies),” she said.

She attributed the increase in rabies-related deaths to delayed vaccination, reliance on traditional medicine such as Tandok, and general negligence.

To access ABTC services, patients must present a valid ID. For category 3 cases, a PhilHealth card is required. Minors must bring a school ID or birth certificate, along with an additional fee for the injection.

Rabies is a zoonotic viral disease transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal to a susceptible human or animal via bites, scratches, or direct contact with mucous membranes such as the eyes, mouth, or open wounds.

Lack of supply of anti-rabies vaccine

Camelotes said that vaccine shortages are inevitable due to the increasing number of patients availing of ABTC’s services. However, she assured the public that there is no need to worry, as the Local Government Unit (LGU) provides assistance through the Malasakit Center and Lingap program, especially for those who cannot afford the vaccine.

She said patients only need to submit the required documents to avail of the services.

For those who find long queues burdensome, a proposal has been made to allow two patients to share one vial of the vaccine.

Camelotes reported that a total of 46,000 patients had availed of ABTC’s services as of September 2025 at all ABTC centers across the city.

In 2024, ABTC treated 48,483 patients, averaging more than 100 new cases and around 200 follow-up consultations daily. Of these, 30,000 were aged 15 and older, while 18,483 were 15 and below.

She added that the city is in the process of securing a larger budget for the procurement of anti-rabies vaccines for ABTC.

Vaccine supply

Dr. Nikko Jay Lagudas, from SPMC’s Department of Internal Medicine, said on March 24, 2025, the Department of Health-Davao Region (DOH-Davao) received P8 million worth of anti-rabies vaccines in 2024, equivalent to 7,000 vials. However, for 2025, the region’s allocation has dropped significantly to P1 million or just 1,500 vials.

While SPMC still has a stock of anti-rabies vaccines, Lagudas warned that demand is expected to rise due to intense heat, often leading to increased animal aggression. He said they are seeking additional funding to secure more vaccines.

With rabies cases remaining a serious health concern, ABTC continues to operate across Davao City, with centers in Magallanes, Toril, Tugbok, Marilog, Calinan, Sasa, Paquibato, Cabantian, and the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC). RGP