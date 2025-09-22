Davao City rallies for accountability, Duterte amid ICC Case
THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reported that the two major rallies staged in the city on Sunday, September 21, 2025, ended peacefully, with no untoward incidents or threats recorded.
Acting DCPO director Colonel Mannan Caracas Muarip said both gatherings were orderly, highlighting the cooperation of organizers, participants, and security forces.
One rally was staged along Roxas Avenue, where various civic groups gathered to call for accountability and good governance before dispersing peacefully at around 6 p.m. The second, larger gathering took place at San Pedro Square, where the #BringHimHome Prayer Rally drew an estimated 10,000 participants, according to authorities, in support of former president Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently facing proceedings before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.
To ensure order, the DCPO deployed more than 1,300 personnel who were stationed across rally sites for traffic management, crowd control, and overall security. Police presence was described as highly visible yet unobtrusive, with no reports of violence, threats, or arrests.
“The outcome in Davao City is good. We are monitoring to ensure the safety of our fellow Dabawenyos,” Muarip said in an interview. He later emphasized, “The zero-incident record for tonight’s prayer rally is a testament to the discipline of the Davaoeños and the effectiveness of our security preparations. It demonstrates that large public assemblies can be held peacefully when there is mutual respect and cooperation between the public and law enforcement.”
The DCPO also expressed gratitude to the rally organizers for their coordination and to participants for exercising restraint and discipline throughout the day.
Pray for the Philippines rally in San Pedro
Numerous individuals gathered at San Pedro Square to receive free t-shirts, lechon baka (roasted cows), and water. Before the event officially began, a giant crocodile-shaped cake measuring four meters long, a roasted crocodile, and 100 roasted cows were displayed.
The prayer rally commenced with a Mass at the San Pedro Cathedral, followed by praise and worship led by various Christian denominations in the city.
In the evening, after the praise and worship, a standee of former President Rodrigo Duterte (FPRRD) was placed on stage, and several bands performed.
During this part of the event, many supporters repeatedly chanted, “Bring Him Home” and “Marcos Resign,” echoing their plea to bring the former president back to the Philippines.
Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa attended the event and expressed his disappointment with the current level of corruption in the Philippines. He emphasized the need for every citizen to be concerned about the country’s budget for the sake of both current and future generations.
“Sobra na kaayo ilang pangurakot, dili nani maayo ni murag kinahanglan na kita na ang magpakabana (Their corruption is too much already, this isn't good anymore — it seems like it's time for us to start caring and taking action),” he said.
Meanwhile, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go called on the public to continue praying for the well-being of FPRRD, as well as for the country’s leaders and fellow Filipinos facing hardships. He added that as long as FPRRD is not brought home, the country would remain in a state of unrest.
Josephine Delima of Barangay Lapu-Lapu shared that she arrived at the event around 6 p.m. to show her support for FPRRD. She emphasized the need for stricter implementation of the law to combat corruption, even suggesting the reimposition of the death penalty for corrupt officials.
“Maybe sa ing-ana nga pamaraan mawala na ang corruption nga cancer sa kalibutan, cancer nga lala kaayo (Maybe through that kind of approach, the cancer of corruption in the world will finally be eradicated a cancer that is extremely severe),” he said.
Analiza Pucot became emotional during a media interview, saying she attended the event to support FPRRD. She claimed that the allegations against the former president are untrue and pointed out that numerous large-scale infrastructure projects were completed during his administration. She also asserted that the anomalies did not originate under Duterte’s leadership, but rather during the term of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.
Pucot added that she joined the rally to fight for FPRRD’s return to the Philippines, and that no matter what is said against him, she would not believe it. According to her, Duterte accomplished a great deal not only for Davao City but for the entire country.
“Karon kanang corruption nahitabo kay Marcos gyud na dili na kay Duterte, himuon nilang kiko ang tao ba, dili naman nila mabuang ang tawo karun. Gina-ampo namo sa Ginoo na makauli siya diri sa Davao (Now, that corruption happened because of Marcos, not Duterte. They’re just trying to make people look like fools. But people can’t be easily fooled anymore. We are praying to God that he [Duterte] can return here to Davao),” he said.
Nationwide rally
Sunday’s rallies were part of the nationwide “Prayer Rally for the Philippines”, observed in various cities across the country.
In Davao, they reflected two central calls: a broad-based appeal for unity, accountability, and good governance, and a localized plea of support for Duterte amid his ongoing ICC case.
Beyond these core messages, organizers and civic groups from the Southern Mindanao Region (SMR), along with local political and social organizations, emphasized during the demonstration at Freedom Park that the prayer rallies were not merely spiritual observances.
They also served as platforms for citizens to demand greater transparency and integrity in government.
Various progressive organizations, including Bayan–Southern Mindanao Region (SMR), Kabataan, Gabriela Youth, Selda-Davao, Junkie Rebel Crew, and Sabokohan IP Youth, have raised concerns over alleged large-scale corruption tied to massive budget cuts in flood control projects.
Reports have linked the controversy to several high-ranking officials, among them President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., recently resigned House Speaker Martin Romualdez, other lawmakers, and the controversial Discaya partners.
Kath Dalon of Sabokohan IP Youth stressed that corruption and state repression have remained constant across successive administrations, drawing parallels between the injustices endured by Martial Law victims and the struggles faced by Filipinos today. She further asserted that the Marcos Jr. administration continues to oppress ordinary citizens, calling on the public to reject what she described as the “paper-thin, corrupt, and burdensome US-Marcos regime.”
Dalon asserted that the persistence of corruption and state repression under the Marcos Jr. administration reflects a pattern rooted in history. The Martial Law era of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., which was heavily backed by U.S. political, economic, and military support — the present government continues to align with foreign interests while neglecting the welfare of ordinary Filipinos.
For rallyists, the nationwide movement represents a collective cry against misuse of public funds and a call for leaders to place the nation’s welfare above political alliances, personal gain, and partisan colors. DEF, RGP