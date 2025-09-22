Davao City rallies for accountability, Duterte amid ICC Case

Pray for the Philippines rally in San Pedro

Numerous individuals gathered at San Pedro Square to receive free t-shirts, lechon baka (roasted cows), and water. Before the event officially began, a giant crocodile-shaped cake measuring four meters long, a roasted crocodile, and 100 roasted cows were displayed.

The prayer rally commenced with a Mass at the San Pedro Cathedral, followed by praise and worship led by various Christian denominations in the city.

In the evening, after the praise and worship, a standee of former President Rodrigo Duterte (FPRRD) was placed on stage, and several bands performed.

During this part of the event, many supporters repeatedly chanted, “Bring Him Home” and “Marcos Resign,” echoing their plea to bring the former president back to the Philippines.

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa attended the event and expressed his disappointment with the current level of corruption in the Philippines. He emphasized the need for every citizen to be concerned about the country’s budget for the sake of both current and future generations.

“Sobra na kaayo ilang pangurakot, dili nani maayo ni murag kinahanglan na kita na ang magpakabana (Their corruption is too much already, this isn't good anymore — it seems like it's time for us to start caring and taking action),” he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go called on the public to continue praying for the well-being of FPRRD, as well as for the country’s leaders and fellow Filipinos facing hardships. He added that as long as FPRRD is not brought home, the country would remain in a state of unrest.

Josephine Delima of Barangay Lapu-Lapu shared that she arrived at the event around 6 p.m. to show her support for FPRRD. She emphasized the need for stricter implementation of the law to combat corruption, even suggesting the reimposition of the death penalty for corrupt officials.

“Maybe sa ing-ana nga pamaraan mawala na ang corruption nga cancer sa kalibutan, cancer nga lala kaayo (Maybe through that kind of approach, the cancer of corruption in the world will finally be eradicated a cancer that is extremely severe),” he said.

Analiza Pucot became emotional during a media interview, saying she attended the event to support FPRRD. She claimed that the allegations against the former president are untrue and pointed out that numerous large-scale infrastructure projects were completed during his administration. She also asserted that the anomalies did not originate under Duterte’s leadership, but rather during the term of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Pucot added that she joined the rally to fight for FPRRD’s return to the Philippines, and that no matter what is said against him, she would not believe it. According to her, Duterte accomplished a great deal not only for Davao City but for the entire country.

“Karon kanang corruption nahitabo kay Marcos gyud na dili na kay Duterte, himuon nilang kiko ang tao ba, dili naman nila mabuang ang tawo karun. Gina-ampo namo sa Ginoo na makauli siya diri sa Davao (Now, that corruption happened because of Marcos, not Duterte. They’re just trying to make people look like fools. But people can’t be easily fooled anymore. We are praying to God that he [Duterte] can return here to Davao),” he said.