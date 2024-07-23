Davao City rape cases down by 34%

RAPE cases from the months of January to May 2024 in Davao City have decreased by 34 percent compared to the same period last year.

This is according to data by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) furnished to local media on July 22, wherein it recorded 41 rape cases in those months compared to 62 rape cases in the same period in 2023.

Of the 41 rape cases, Calinan Police Station has recorded the highest number in the DCPO’s jurisdiction with at least six cases. However, it is an incident decline from last year’s data in the same period with seven reported cases.

Toril Police Station and San Pedro Police Station have recorded five incidents each, while the Baliok Police Station has four cases, followed by three cases in Sta. Ana, Talomo, Tugbok, and Baguio police stations.

On the other hand, DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon said the Paquibato, Marilog, and Bajada Police Stations have only two rape cases.

The Sasa, Bunawan, and Ma-a Police stations have one case each.

Los Amigos Police Station has recorded zero rape incidents since 2023 in the same period.

Notable rape cases last year include the rape-slay of 28-year-old architect Vlanche Marie Bragas.

Bragas’ body was found in Barangay Dacudao, Calinan District on May 17, 2023. The investigation found that Bragas received multiple stab wounds.

Meanwhile, the crime rate in Davao City has dropped by 36 percent in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

According to DCPO spokesperson Police Captain Hazel Tuazon, this is attributed to their efforts through police visibility and information dissemination campaigns, as well as the communities’ cooperation.

“Ipadayon ang mga maayong programa sa DCPO. Padayon ang pag-coordinate sa DCPO sa mga barangay officials para maaksyonan ang mga problema, also strengthen the crime prevention para gamay na lang for crime solution and dapat proactive ang DCPO as per City Director (Continue the good programs of the DCPO. Continue the coordination between DCPO and barangay officials to immediately act on the problems and strengthen crime prevention so that the crime solution will be minimized and the DCPO should be proactive as per City Director),” Tuazon said.

From January to March 15, a total of 46 incidents belonging to eight focus crimes were recorded, lower than the 72 cases recorded in the same period in 2023.

The eight focus crimes are rape, murder, homicide, robbery, theft, physical injury, carnapping, and motorcycle theft.

In June this year, Numbeo’s Southeast Asia Safety Index 2023 placed Davao City with a safety index 72.4, following only Chiang Mai City in Thailand, which ranked first.

Singapore (city), Penang in Malaysia, and Hanoi, Vietnam come in third, fourth, and fifth place respectively.

Other Philippine cities, such as Makati (6th), Iloilo (8th), and Cebu (12th), were also placed on the list.

DCPO aims to uphold its status as the country's safest city, highlighting progress in crime reduction.

Currently, DCPO new city director, Colonel Hansel Marantan aims to strengthen crime prevention and solutions as one of his priorities to support the entire Davao community.

His initiative under his new leadership include the following:

Patrol Rehiyon Onse (PRO 11): Uniformed and plainclothes patrols in high-crime areas; Oplan Rats Tugis: Mobile, motorcycle, bicycle, and foot patrols to deter robbery and theft; Oplan Kilos: Educational outreach to reduce rape cases and encourage timely reporting; Oplan DDS (Davao Defense System): Increased checkpoints in areas with a series of incidents; Night Watch Patrol: Downtown patrols to prevent robbery and violence, and Curfew Enforcement: Rescuing minors to protect them from crime. DEF