Davao City rape cases drop

An official from the Integrated Gender and Development Division-Davao City (IGDD-Davao) reported a 28 percent decrease in rape cases within the city for 2023.

Lorna Mandin, chief of IGDD-Davao, bared this during the Kapihan sa PIA on Friday morning, March 22, 2024, at NCC Victoria Plaza.

She said that in 2022, there were approximately 178 reported cases of rape, which decreased to 128 in 2023, marking a 28 percent decline from the previous year.

"Ang atoang kapulisan naga-attribute gyud ani nga pag-ubos sa ihap tungod sa ilang padayun nga pagpaningkamot along with other stakeholders (Our law enforcement attributes this reduction in cases to their ongoing efforts, in collaboration with other stakeholders)," she said.

Mandin acknowledged the proactive involvement of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao), and various police stations in engaging with barangays.

Some stations have even organized community leaders to disseminate information on anti-rape and anti-Violence Against Women and Children (VaWC) measures.

Police Captain Catherine Dela Rey, spokesperson of PRO-Davao, revealed that rape cases against women and children in the region decreased from 96 in 2022 to 57 in 2023.

Additionally, there was a 26.58 percent decline in VAWC cases across the Davao Region from January to February 2024.

"Hopefully ma [we can] sustain for the next months, for the whole year yung decrease on the cases against violation cases against women and children," she said.

Mandin explained that the reduction in cases from 2022 to 2023 could be attributed to various factors, including increased awareness leading to higher reporting rates.

She emphasized the efforts of IGDD, law enforcement, and other groups in distributing information and educational materials.

However, Mandin said that IGDD would not be satisfied until gender-based violence, including rape cases, is completely eradicated.

The Local Government Unit (LGU) of Davao City has established a temporary shelter in Marilog for sexually abused women and children due to a significant increase in cases in the area.

She noted that locating the shelter in Marilog prevents victims from having to travel to the downtown area and disrupts their community ties.

"Hangtud naa pay isa ka kaso dili gyud ta moundang ug trabaho. We have to eliminate, really our goal is the elimination of gender-based violence including rape cases (We will continue our work until there is not a single case remaining. Our ultimate goal is the elimination of gender-based violence)," she said. RGP