Davao City readies for Cooperative Month

THE Davao City Cooperative Development Office (CCDO) will roll out a monthlong series of activities in October to strengthen local cooperatives, expand community partnerships, and promote economic self-reliance across the city’s 11 political districts.

CCDO officer-in-charge Prialyn M. Carpio said the celebration will open Oct. 3 at Sta. Lucia Mall with a Thanksgiving Mass, Foot Parade, and “Cheers and Yells” competition featuring participating cooperatives.

The activities will continue with a Cooperative Leaders’ Conversation on Oct. 13 at the Brokenshire Activity Center, where cooperative leaders will discuss sector-specific governance and operational strategies.

The CCDO also organized sports activities to promote camaraderie among cooperative members, including bowling at Dover Lanes on Oct. 14, 19, and 21, and a badminton tournament on Oct. 18.

A Cooperative Trade Fair Exhibit will run Oct. 15-17 at Ayala Abreeza Mall, where Dabawenyos can support local cooperatives and their products.

The trade fair will open with a Quiz Bowl for young participants organized by the Model Cooperative Network on Oct. 15. A coffee brewing competition will follow on Oct. 16, while the exhibit will close on Oct. 17 with an awarding ceremony recognizing sponsors of participating exhibitors, including the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Trade and Industry.

The CCDO will also conduct a Medical-Dental Activity on Oct. 17 in Catigan, Toril District. The month-long celebration will culminate on Oct. 24 at Mergrande in Talomo District.

Beyond the celebration, the CCDO continues to provide free specialized technical training and livelihood skills programs, as well as zero-interest financial assistance for cooperative members and micro, small, and large cooperatives.

The programs offer startup capital and working capital loans to help more than 400 compliant registered cooperatives in the city sustain their operations and expand opportunities for marginalized sectors.

Carpio encouraged members and marginalized communities to take advantage of the free training and financial assistance.

“Kaning atong mga trainings libre man atong ginahatag sa atong mga members ug marginalized sectors para sa ilang panginabuhian. Once ma-complete nila ang training, pwede sila maka-avail sa atong startup capital nga financial assistance amounting from P5,000 to P10,000. Gina-encourage gyud nako sila nga mag-avail kay zero-interest man ni siya nga tabang gikan sa atong dakbayan (We offer these livelihood trainings completely free to our members and marginalized sectors to help support their livelihoods. Once they complete the training, they can avail themselves of startup capital ranging from P5,000 to P 10,000. I strongly encourage them to take advantage of this because it is a zero-interest assistance program provided by our city),” Carpio said. CIO