Davao City receives Community-Based Monitoring System data

THE City Government of Davao formally received the results of the 2024 Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) during a ceremonial turnover held Friday at the Sangguniang Panlungsod conference room.

The ceremony was led by Acting Vice Mayor Rodrigo Duterte II and Davao City Planning and Development Coordinator Engr. Ivan C. Cortez, who accepted the CBMS Icon on behalf of the city, from Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) officials headed by Ma. Leah C. Magracia, Supervising Statistical Specialist and Officer-in-Charge of the Statistical Operations and Coordination Division – PSA Region XI.

During the short program, the highlights of the 2024 CBMS findings was presented by PSA Davao del Sur Supervising Statistical Specialist and Officer-in-Charge Adeline G. Batucan.

“These findings provide valuable insights on household conditions, disaster preparedness, access to health services, and other key indicators that can guide evidence-based planning and decision-making,” Batucan said.

She emphasized that the CBMS generates Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) indicators, disaster-related data, and other statistics that are essential for local-level planning.

Batucan reported that Davao City’s official population is 1,848,947 as of July 1, 2024.

She added that 198,795 households responded to the CBMS, representing an 88.54 percent coverage rate. Findings showed that 91 percent of households in the city have access to electricity, 98.8 percent use improved water sources, and 97.9 percent feel safe walking alone at night. Other indicators included data on food security, sanitation, employment, literacy, internet access, financial inclusion, women in leadership, as well as the situation of senior citizens and persons with disabilities living alone.

In his message, Acting Vice Mayor Duterte thanked the people behind the CBMS and reaffirmed the city’s commitment to improving the lives of Dabawenyos, making Davao “clean, livable, and safe.” He also read the message of Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, who expressed optimism that the generated data will play a crucial role in shaping informed and evidence-based decisions for the city.

“We are confident that this accurate and up-to-date information empowers both our national government agencies and our local government units to better understand the real and pressing needs in our communities, address gaps in essential services, and design programs that truly uplift the lives of our people,” the acting mayor’s message reads.

“This crucial information will equip us to plan with precision and respond with compassion, leaving no sector behind. Rest assured that the City Government of Davao will use this data responsibly and effectively, with utmost commitment to serve the best interests of our people. Together, let us transform this information into sustainable action toward a more progressive, inclusive, and resilient Davao City,” it added.

As part of the program, Engr. Cortez presented the various plans and programs that will utilize and ensure the security of the CBMS data. CIO