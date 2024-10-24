Davao City receives new push carts for airport

THE Davao City Government on Wednesday received donated pushcarts for the Davao City International Airport.

In a short program held at the SP Lobby, Davao City Vice Mayor J. Melchor V. Quitain, Jr., together with officials from DIA, received symbolically the pushcarts from Grab Philippines, represented by CJ Lacsican, Vice President for Cities and Business Operations.

A total of 150 pushcarts were donated by Grab to contribute to a better rider and travel experience for Davao City visitors.

Quitain, in his speech, expressed gratitude for the donation as it is a huge help.

"This is a very big help to the city. As we all know, we have direct flights already: Davao to Thailand, Davao to Hongkong, Davao to Singapore, Davao to Qatar, Davao to Jinjiang, and we are hoping for more international flights will be flying the route to Davao and the rest of the world. So, with all the passengers we will be expecting to land and to come to Davao City, the pushcarts will be a very good help," Quitain said.

"All in all, we'll probably have a little over 700 pushcarts already. Thank you very much, Grab Philippines. I hope there are still many more surprises coming from you," Quitain added.

Davao International Airport OIC-Airport Manager Henry O. Saldaña, in his speech, also expressed gratitude to the private donor. He said that once the pushcarts are delivered, these will be immediately put to use for the flying public. CIO

