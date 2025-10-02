Davao City reconstitutes anti-trafficking body

THE City Government of Davao issued Executive Order 17, series of 2025, reconstituting the committee on anti-trafficking and violence against women and their children (CCAT-VAWC).

Based on the EO, the reconstitution was done to conform with the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) Memorandum Circular No. 2023-181, which sets the guidelines on the operationalization of the Local Committee on Anti-Trafficking and Violence Against Women and their Children. (LCAT-VAWC)

With the reconstitution, the city mayor shall sit as the chairperson with the Sangguniang Panlungsod’s Committee on Women, Children, and Family Chair as the vice chairperson.

The department heads of the City Social Welfare and Development Office(CSWDO), City Planning and Development Office, City Health Office, City Public Employment Services Office, and the Integrated Gender and Development Division were named as members, along with the City Prosecutor, thr City Director of the DILG, Davao City Police Office Director, Liga ng Barangay President and three representatives from the women, children and overseas Filipino workers sectors.

The CCAT-VAWC will recommend measures to ensure the effective implementation of laws and policies to protect women and children within Davao City.

The CSWDO shall also serve as the committee’s secretariat.

For more details, Dabawenyos may check this link: https://www.davaocity.gov.ph/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/EO17-25QR.pdf. CIO