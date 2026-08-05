Davao City reconstitutes DCRC board

IN VIEW of the evolving needs of the public and the increasing demand for accessible and well-regulated activity venues, the City Government of Davao reconstituted the board of directors of the Davao City Recreation Center through Executive Order No. 22, Series of 2022, a move that intends to facilitate the creation of better policies and guidelines that will complement the current situation of the center.

Through the EO, the board is mandated to adopt policy guidelines, standards, rules, and regulations for the operation, management, administration, and maintenance of the Center – including rules and regulations for the use of its premises by various entities, including the city government.

It shall also develop plans and strategies for the optimum operation and utilization of the Center, to increase its generated revenue and to accrue to a special trust fund purely for the operation of the Center.

The City Administrator, or his duly authorized representative, shall sit as the board’s chairperson while the City Economic Enterprise Manager shall be its vice chairperson.

The board shall be composed of representatives from the City Treasurer’s Office, City Legal Office, the DCRC manager or in-charge, and the chairperson of the Sangguniang Panlungsod’s Committee on Government Enterprises and Privatization.

Through the executive order, a technical working group that will assist the Board in the effective discharge of its powers and functions is also created. The TWG shall be composed of permanent representatives from the City Administrator’s Office, City Economic Enterprise, and City Legal Office.

Further information on the EO, including details on the powers and functions of the board, can be found through in this link: https://davaocity.gov.ph/transparency/executive-orders/executive-orders-2026/. CIO