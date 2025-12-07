Davao City reconstitutes E-CLIP committee

THE City Government of Davao on November 20, 2025 issued Executive Order 27 or "An Order Reconstituting the Davao City Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip) Committee for Former Rebels and Former Violent Extremists."

The city saw the need to reconstitute the membership of the Davao City E-CLIP Committee in compliance with the issuances of national agencies, and local ordinances.

Based on the EO, the E-Clip Committee shall be headed by Davao City Mayor Sebastian Baste Duterte as chairperson, with the Commanding Officer, Armed Forces of the Philippines-- 1003rd Infantry Brigade as co-chairperson.

The members are the City Administrator, City Administrator's Office, City Social Welfare and Development Office Head, City Director of the Department of the Interior and Local Government-Davao City Operations Office, City Director of the Davao City Police Office, Chairperson of the Sangguniang Panlungsod Committee on Peace and Public Safety, Chairperson of the Sangguniang Panlungsod Committee on Civil, Political, and Human Rights, President of the Liga ng mga Barangay, one representative from Civil Society Organizations, one representative from the Davao City Chamber of Commerce Industry Inc, (DCCCII), one representative from Former Rebels (FRs) and Former Violent Extremists (FVEs), and one representative from the media sector.

The E-Clip Committee shall be responsible for the effective implementation and institutionalization of Davao City's E-CLIP. Their full functions are stated in Section 2 of the EO.

The City Social Welfare and Development Officer is directed to identify appropriate personnel from its office to constitute the City E-Clip Committee Secretariat and Technical Working Group.

For more information about the EO, Dabawenyos can access it at: https://davaocity.gov.ph/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/EO27-25.pdf CIO