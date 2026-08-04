Davao City reconstitutes Halal Council

THE City Government of Davao reconstituted the Davao City Halal Industry Development Council (HIDC) through Executive Order No. 25.

This aims to strengthen the Halal industry and position Davao City as a leading hub in the Global Halal market.

The Halal Industry today goes beyond food, encompassing cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, clothing, financial services, logistics, and hospitality, in which consumers increasingly seek assurance, not only in what they eat but also in the products they use, the services they receive, and the processes by which these are delivered.

Recognizing this demand, the reconstituted council will serve as a unifying body to harmonize efforts between government, private sector, and faith-based institutions, in line with Republic Act No. 10817, which calls for a unified system of production, certification, and marketing to maximize the Philippines potential in the Global Halal market.

The reconstituted committee will be chaired by the City Mayor or a duly authorized representative, with the Head of the Davao City Muslim Affairs Office as Vice Chairperson.

Its members will also include department heads from the Sangguniang Panlungsod Committee on Indigenous People, Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs, City Agriculturist’s Office (CAgrO), City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO), City Economic Enterprises (CEE), City Veterinarian’s Office (CVO), the City Health Office (CHO), the Business Bureau, the Davao City Investment Promotion Center (DCIPC), and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Davao City Field Office, representative from the Davao Darul Iftah and the Universal Islamic Center, alongside two private sector members appointed by the City Mayor for a two-year term.

Among its duties and functions, the Council will lead the City’s participation in international trade exhibitions to showcase Halal-certified products, while establishing and sustaining linkages with government agencies, private organizations, and international trade offices to generate business trade and investments in Davao City that will support the local Halal industry. It will also initiate the establishment of vital facilities including a Halal Science Center, a Modern Halal Abattoir, and a Halal Hub in Davao City.

More information on EO No. 25, Series of 2026, can be accessed through this link: https://davaocity.gov.ph/transparency/executive-orders/executive-orders-2026/. CIO