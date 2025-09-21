Davao City reconstitutes Local School Board

THE City Government of Davao issued Executive Order No. 15 on September 12, 2025, which reconstituted the Local School Board (LSB) to align with the provisions of the Local Government Code of 1991.

Based on the EO, the LSB’s main role is to determine the annual supplementary budgetary needs for the operation and maintenance of public schools.

Under Section 2, the duties and functions of the board includes giving authority to the City Treasurer to disburse funds from the Special Education Fund pursuant to the budget prepared, in accordance with existing rules and regulations.

The board shall also serve as the advisory body to the Sangguniang Panlungsod Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Arts and Culture, such as but not limited to, the necessity for and the uses of local appropriations for educational purposes.

They may also recommend changes in the names of public schools within the territorial jurisdiction of the City of Davao for enactment by the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Under the new order, the board will be chaired by the city mayor, with the Department of Education Schools Division Superintendent as co-chair.

The members are the chair of the City Council’s Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Arts and Culture, the Sangguniang Kabataan Federation representative, the City Federation of Parents-Teachers Association president, and representatives of the teachers organization in Davao City and of the Non-Academic Personnel of Public Schools in the City. CIO