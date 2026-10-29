Davao City reconstitutes Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentives committee

THE City Government of Davao issued Executive Order No. 36, reconstituting the Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentives Awards-City Awards Committee (LTIA-CAC), reinforcing its commitment in recognizing outstanding Lupong Tagapamayapa in Davao City that demonstrates exemplary performance in fostering unity and understanding within their barangays.

The reconstitution is anchored on Republic Act No. 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991 and Executive Order No. 37, Series of 2024, constituting the LTIA-CAC that was issued on December 23, 2024.

Leading the committee is the City Director of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Davao City Operations Office as chairperson with the City Prosecutor of the Department of Justice (DOJ) serving as vice chairperson.

Joining them as members are the City Director of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), the President of the Liga ng mga Barangay and the Davao City Director of the National Chaplains of the Philippines (NACPHIL).

The committee is tasked to coordinate the necessary activities towards a successful implementation of the LTIA in the city, promote public awareness of the awards, select and submit the city’s best performing Lupon to the Regional Awards Committee.

The funding of the committee shall be charged to the allocation for Katarungang Pambarangay under Lump Sum Appropriations, subject to existing accounting, auditing rules and regulations.