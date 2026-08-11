Davao City records 34 human rabies deaths since 2021

DAVAO City Veterinarian's Office (CVO) reported in a Facebook post on Monday, August 10, 2026, that the city has recorded 34 confirmed human rabies deaths from 2021 to 2026, with Calinan and Talomo districts logging the highest number of cases at six each.

Based on CVO's district surveillance data, other districts also recorded human rabies deaths during the same period: Buhangin, Bunawan, Marilog, Toril, and Tugbok each recorded four cases, while Poblacion recorded two. Agdao, Baguio, and Paquibato districts recorded zero cases.

The CVO said rabies remains a public health emergency despite being 100 percent preventable, noting that the disease is almost always fatal once symptoms appear. The agency attributed the deaths to gaps in responsible pet ownership, delayed vaccination, and failure to seek immediate medical attention after animal bites.

The agency reiterated that rabies deaths can be prevented through responsible pet ownership, annual vaccination of dogs and cats, immediate washing of bite wounds with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes, prompt medical attention, completion of the recommended Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG) regimen when indicated, and reporting suspected rabid animals to authorities.

Animal rabies cases

In a separate post, the CVO said Davao City recorded 95 rabies-positive animal cases for CY 2025-2026 — 66 cases in 2025 and 29 cases so far in 2026.

The CVO also reported 179 laboratory-confirmed animal rabies cases in Davao City from 2021 to 2026, with Talomo District logging the highest number at 67 cases, followed by Tugbok with 34 and Buhangin with 22.

The agency urged pet owners to have their dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies annually, keep pets confined and supervised, avoid letting pets roam freely, and immediately report animals showing signs of rabies.

Vaccination drive

To curb the spread of the disease, the CVO has ramped up its anti-rabies vaccination program over the years. Data from the agency showed that a total of 127,503 dogs and cats were vaccinated in 2021, followed by 116,540 in 2022, 146,095 in 2023, 156,817 in 2024, and 164,125 in 2025.

As of 2026, the CVO has already vaccinated 99,436 dogs and cats, with Talomo District accounting for the highest number of vaccinations at 31,437, followed by Buhangin with 12,931 and Toril with 10,840.

The CVO said vaccination remains one of the most effective ways to prevent rabies transmission, adding that every vaccinated pet provides an added layer of protection for families and communities.

In February 2026, two children aged two and four from Marilog District died of rabies after being bitten by unvaccinated animals, prompting renewed calls from health authorities for responsible pet ownership and immediate medical attention after animal bites or scratches. GRS