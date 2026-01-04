Davao City records zero incident in New Year

FOR many years in a row, Davao City has rung in the New Year without reports of firecracker-related injuries or stray bullet incidents. This year is also the same, with authorities declaring the 2026 celebrations peaceful, orderly, and incident-free.

Data gathered through police monitoring in coordination with hospitals across the city showed that no individuals sought treatment for injuries linked to firecrackers, while law enforcement also confirmed the absence of stray bullet cases during the holidays.

Police officials credited the outcome to the continued and strict enforcement of City Ordinance No. 060-02, which imposes a total ban on the possession, sale, and use of firecrackers within the city. The ordinance, which has been in place for over two decades, remains a key public safety measure aimed at preventing injuries, fires, and property damage during festive periods.

While the overall atmosphere remained calm, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reported that a number of individuals were still apprehended for violating the firecracker ban. These cases will be forwarded to the Office of the City Prosecutor, emphasizing the local government’s strict enforcement of the law without exception.

“Despite the peaceful conduct of the festivities, several individuals were apprehended for violating the Firecracker Ban. These violators will face appropriate charges before the Office of the Prosecutor, underscoring the firm stance of the City Government that public safety will not be compromised and that violations of the law will be dealt with accordingly,” DCPO said.

Authorities attributed the zero incidents to the effectiveness of proactive security strategies, including increased police presence, sustained patrols, and early public information campaigns that reminded residents of safety regulations well ahead of the New Year.

The DCPO also pointed to the strong cooperation among barangay officials, community leaders, and residents as a major factor in maintaining order. The police office said public discipline and shared accountability helped ensure that the celebration focused on welcoming the New Year rather than responding to emergencies.

Security preparations and operations were anchored on the D.A.V.A.O. Framework — Discipline, Action, Virtue, Accountability, and Order — introduced by PCol. Mannan Caracas Muarip, acting city director of the DCPO. The framework guided the planning and execution of citywide deployments before, during, and after the festivities.

Police noted that the 2026 outcome was consistent with records from 2024, when Davao City likewise reported a safe and incident-free New Year celebration.

The DCPO reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining strict enforcement of safety ordinances and called on the public to continue supporting measures that protect lives and promote orderly celebrations in the years to come. DEF