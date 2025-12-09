Davao City reinforces firecracker ban

AS THE holiday season approaches, the city government of Davao reminded residents and visitors that firecrackers are strictly prohibited in the city.

“Bawala ang pabuto diri sa Davao City. Ireport dayon sa otoridad ang mga namaligya o nagagamit og pabuto. Dial 911 (Firecrackers are prohibited here in Davao City. Immediately report anyone selling or using firecrackers. Dial 911),”the city government said in a Facebook post on December 4, 2025.

Under City Ordinance No. 060-02, Series of 2022, penalties increase with each offense. Those caught violating the firecracker ban for the first time face a fine of ₱1,000, 20 days to one month of imprisonment, or both. A second offense carries a steeper penalty of ₱3,000, one to three months of imprisonment, or both. By the third offense, violators may be fined ₱5,000, sentenced to three to six months in jail, or both pyrotechnic devices. It also bars individuals and businesses from causing explosions of such materials within city limits.

Authorities reminded the public that violators can face criminal charges. In January 2025, a businessman was charged with igniting fireworks on New Year’s Day, despite the existing ban. The case was filed before the City Prosecutor’s Office, citing witness testimonies and recovered firecracker fragments.

The Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) and the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said they will file charges—not just issue warnings—against violators.

Although occasional confiscations of improvised “lantaka” occur, the city often reports zero firecracker-related incidents during the holidays. From December 16, 2023, to January 1, 2024, the DCPO confiscated about 169 lantaka pieces and recorded no cases of indiscriminate firing, underscoring the effectiveness of the ban. RGP