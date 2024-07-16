Davao City responds to 340 families affected by fire in Magallanes

THE City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) reported that a fire on July 13, 2024, at Purok 2, Magallanes, Barangay 2-A, Davao City, affected approximately 340 families.

Julie Dayaday, head of CSWDO, stated in a media interview on July 15, 2024, at City Hall Drive that out of these families, 31 own their houses, 21 are sharers, 36 are renters, 21 are boarders, and two are caretakers.

She said that the CSWDO is expediting financial assistance: P20,000 for houses totally damaged, P15,000 for partially damaged houses, and P5,000 for others.

Currently, the fire victims are sheltered at Magallanes Elementary School, where tents ensure their privacy. The CSWDO has also distributed food, non-food items, and hygiene kits.

In partnership with the private sector, CSWDO will host a donation drive at Rizal Park.

Dayaday emphasized the importance of appropriate donations: "Kanunay natu nga ginahangyu sa tanan Dabawenyos nga palihog lang na kung muhatag when it comes sa clothing, when it comes to hygiene kit, palihog lang decent lang muhangyu lang ko affected pa gani sila, nasunugan na gani unya hatagan natu ug dili decent (When giving clothing and hygiene kits, please ensure they are decent. They have already suffered from the fire, and giving inappropriate items would not be suitable)."

Water, hygiene kits, and school supplies for the upcoming school year starting on July 29, 2024, are needed, especially since some victims are housed at Magallanes Elementary School.

Dayaday plans to coordinate with the school administration regarding the duration of their stay.

Marlou P. De Asis, principal of Magallanes Elementary School, expressed readiness to accommodate evacuees, using their covered court, as classrooms cannot be used due to the imminent start of classes.

“As long as kinahanglan nila atoang eskwelahan willing me na pa stayhon sila diha anyway, ang atoa raman pod coevred court ang gigamit wala man ang classrooms kay nakasabot man pod sila nga dili pwede gamiton ang classroom kay hapit na ang klase (As long as they need our school, we are willing to let them stay here. They are using our covered court, not classrooms, they understand that classrooms cannot be used because classes are about to start),” he said.

Students heavily affected by the fire will continue their studies through distance learning, with learning modules provided by their teachers. According to Department of Education (DepEd) Order No. 37, school campuses can serve as evacuation centers for a maximum of 15 days during disasters. RGP