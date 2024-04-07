Davao City retains Davraa Meet overall championship

During the send-off rites on March 27, Department of Education (DepEd) Davao City superintendent Reynante Solitario encouraged the city delegates to surpass the medal haul from 2023, sharing his dream of winning 204 golds with SunStar Davao in a previous interview.

Despite not meeting this ambitious target, Solitario congratulated the city's athletes and coaches for emerging as overall champions once again.