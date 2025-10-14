Davao City rolls out 10 new low-floor DIBS buses

TEN brand-new, low-floor buses under the Davao City Interim Bus Service (DIBS) have arrived at the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (Dcott) and are expected to start operations by mid-November, project manager Atty. Tristan Dwight Domingo confirmed Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

Funded by the Davao City Government, each fully air-conditioned unit can seat at least 42 passengers and will offer free rides during its initial run. Domingo said the new fleet is part of the city’s continuing effort to modernize its public transportation system and provide more comfortable, reliable rides for commuters, especially during rush hours.

“These 10 new DIBS units aim to help decongest the city and give Dabawenyos a better travel experience,” Domingo said in a media interview at the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (Dcott). “They’re designed to serve as an interim solution while we wait for the full rollout of the Davao Bus Project.”

Dcott manager Aisa Usop, in an interview with SunStar Davao, said the terminal’s daily operations will not be affected even as it temporarily serves as the garage for the city’s 10 new buses.

“These city buses will operate within Davao City, while Dcott continues to cater to provincial buses,” Usop said in an interview with SunStar Davao.

Delayed by weather, but still on track

Domingo said that while the buses were supposed to arrive earlier, the delivery was delayed for about a week due to a typhoon affecting their shipment from Manila. “We’re still within the timeline. Operations will most likely begin by mid-November,” he said.

The 10 units, manufactured in China and supplied through a local company, cost under ₱10 million each. Domingo noted that the city underwent a transparent procurement process and required suppliers to include key technological systems such as GPS tracking, electronic maintenance monitoring, and automated passenger counters.

State-of-the-art features

Aside from being low-floor and disability-accessible, the buses are equipped with automated passenger counters that collect data on ridership. “Each time a passenger boards, the system records it and uploads the information to our fleet management software,” Domingo said. That way, they can analyze data in real time and adjust routes or schedules when necessary.

The buses will follow fixed, pre-determined stops, a feature meant to promote discipline and order among both drivers and passengers. He said there will be no random loading or unloading. “All bus stops will have signage, and we’re currently waiting for their delivery,” he said.

Preparing drivers and routes

Trained drivers will man the new buses, supported by about 50 newly hired staff, including civil security guards who will assist persons with disabilities, cyclists, and passengers at bus stops.

“Our drivers underwent continuous training and are now familiarizing themselves with the routes,” Domingo said. “We expect them to be fully ready within two weeks.”

The routes, now being finalized with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), will be announced soon. The buses are expected to run during peak hours: from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., to serve workers and students.

Free rides, for now

Domingo confirmed that rides on the 10 buses will be free when operations begin. “We will operate these for free for as long as needed,” he said. “Eventually, when the full Davao Bus Project rolls out, with around 1,000 units, the rides will be fare-based.”

He added that future fare pricing will follow national guidelines, starting at around ₱13, subject to approval and inflation adjustments.

A step toward a modern bus system

The 10 new units will complement the city’s existing Peak Hours Augmentation Bus System (Phabs) operated by private partners. “This is not meant to replace them but to train both the public and our personnel for a citywide, modern bus operation,” Domingo said.

The DIBS project, he added, also serves as a “training ground” for drivers and commuters to prepare for the city’s full transition to the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project, also known as the Davao Bus Project, a ₱73-billion initiative of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Challenges, coordination with DOTr

While the city’s interim program is moving, Domingo admitted that land acquisition for terminals under the national project remains a challenge. “DOTr has been negotiating with several landowners, especially in the Calinan area, and progress has been made, but documentation and funding take time,” he said.

He added that the city maintains constant communication with DOTr through a project steering committee that meets regularly. “The real challenge now is funding,” Domingo said.

“The DOTR may appropriately request the necessary budget for that project, but at the end of the day, the DBM, the President, or the Congress has to approve or support that. So, if DBM, or national government, or Congress will not support our request for the proper funding for the bigger project, then this is why the city would rather be proactive in providing interim solutions," he added.

Designed for Dabawenyos

Painted in shades of green and blue, with the tagline, "Dabawenyo DCplinado," the buses reflect Davao’s growing reputation for innovation and discipline.

Domingo said the project is more than just about new vehicles. “This is about building discipline and familiarity,” he said. “We want passengers to know where to ride and alight, and private car owners to give way to buses. That’s how a modern city works.”

He said it is high time for Dabawenyos to have the reliable, convenient, and smooth public transport system they deserve.

However, he urged the public to manage their expectations, noting that the ultimate goal is to deploy more buses that will eventually serve as the city’s primary mode of transportation. MLSA