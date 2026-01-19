Davao City scholars start 2-year leadership, skills journey

THE school grounds of Pablo M. Piatos Sr. Integrated School were filled with excitement and anticipation on January 8, 2026, as 50 young learners officially began a journey that could change the course of their lives. Selected from Pablo M. Piatos Hub and Malabog Hub, the scholars took their first step into the English Access Micro-scholarship Program, a two-year initiative designed to strengthen their English skills while shaping them into confident, globally minded leaders.

Funded by the United States Department of State through the Regional English Language Office (RELO) of the US Embassy in Manila, in partnership with the Department of Education–Davao City Division through the Davao City Public Schools District Supervisors Association, the program aims to enhance English proficiency while developing learners’ leadership, critical thinking, and global awareness.

In his message during the opening program, Schools Division Superintendent (SDS) Reynante A. Solitario emphasized the transformative nature of the initiative, saying, “The English Access Program is not just about learning a new language; it is about opening doors, widening horizons, and building confidence, especially for academically promising learners from underserved communities.”

He described the Access Program as a gateway to new possibilities, one that builds confidence, widens horizons, and prepares learners to engage meaningfully with the world. He also underscored the privilege that comes with being selected, encouraging the scholars to live up to the trust placed in them.

Representing the United States Embassy, Regional English Language Officer (RELO) Jeffrey Mcilvenna emphasized the deeper purpose behind the scholarship. He spoke of the strong partnership between the United States and the Philippines in nurturing future leaders and shared that the success of the scholars contributes not only to their own growth but also to the future of both countries. He also acknowledged the vital role of families and communities, noting that behind every high-achieving student is a strong support system that believes in their potential. He stressed, “We’re here because we believe that your success is the key to a strong future for both countries, for the U.S. and the Philippines.”

Emphasizing the role of families and communities in shaping scholars, he noted, “A student doesn’t become a high achiever without a strong foundation at home and in their community.”

More than an English class, Mcilvenna described the Access Program as a leadership laboratory where scholars develop critical thinking, digital literacy, and the ability to reason using evidence. He reminded the learners that the two-year commitment, which includes Saturday classes, requires discipline and dedication, but will reward them with skills that last far beyond the classroom.

Assistant SDS Dr. Rebecca C. Sagot also expressed her appreciation for the strong collaboration among the United States Embassy, DepEd Davao City Division, school administrators, teachers, and other program partners that led to the successful opening of the program, stating, She also commended the scholars for their perseverance in consistently attending their classes, describing the scholarship as a valuable gift that should be cherished and maximized.

Encouraging the learners to become role models, Dr. Sagot urged them to share what they learn with their classmates and to apply their new skills in their own schools.

“We look forward that all of you will really finish not only the scholarship program but also finish high school, eventually finish college, land better jobs, and still reminisce your learning experience here in the English Access Micro-Scholarship Program.”

As the English Access Micro-scholarship Program begins its two-year implementation, it is expected to mold the scholars into confident communicators and future leaders who will contribute meaningfully to their schools. DEPED-DAVAO