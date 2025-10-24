Davao City school bomb threats suspect 14 yrs old

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has identified the suspect behind the recent bomb threats targeting four schools in the city within two days.

Authorities confirmed that the individual, a 14-year-old former student, will undergo counseling and continuous behavioral monitoring.

Police said the suspect, a former student of Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School (DRANHS), was rescued and turned over to authorities on Thursday, October 23, 2025, after allegedly posting an online bomb threat claiming that a landmine had been planted on the school grounds.

The post, which appeared on Facebook under the name “Rillian Xyrus Montealto,” included a photo of students during a flag ceremony with the caption: “Tapok samo kay gitamnan nanakog landmine inyong field karong gabiuna (Gather together because I’ve planted a landmine in your field tonight).”

The alarming message prompted immediate police action led by PMAJ Genesis Oriel of the DCPO, in coordination with the City Intelligence Unit, Regional Intelligence Unit 11, and Barangay Matina Pangi officials.

The minor, accompanied by his 34-year-old mother, voluntarily surrendered and turned over his mobile phone, which is now under the custody of the Anti-Cybercrime Unit for investigation.

According to the DCPO, the student admitted to posting the message but deleted it out of fear. Investigators later discovered that he had created multiple Facebook accounts used to post similar threats, including one directed at Talomo National High School.

Authorities also found that the boy had been transferred to another school due to previous behavioral problems, including truancy, possession of a pellet gun and a bladed weapon, and threatening a teacher.

After assessment, the City Social Welfare and Development Office determined that the child, being under 15 years old, is exempt from criminal liability under Republic Act 9344 or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006. He has been released to his parents and will undergo counseling, home visits, and behavioral intervention under a social worker’s supervision.

The incident came after Davao City received four separate bomb threats between October 22 and 23, which led to evacuations and heightened police presence in several schools, including Davao Wisdom Academy, Mintal Comprehensive National Standalone Senior High School, Talomo National High School, and Bangoy National High School.

All locations were cleared and declared negative for explosives after thorough inspections by the City's Explosives and Ordnance Disposal Unit (CECU) and K9 teams.

The DCPO urged the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information related to bomb threats to the nearest police station or through Central 911 for immediate action.

“Kung adunay mga indibidwal nga nakabalo o nalambigit sa bomb threat, mamahimong motawag sa duol nga police station o sa Central 911 aron kini matagaan og hinanaling aksyon (If there are individuals who know about or are involved in the bomb threat, they are urged to call the nearest police station or Central 911 so that immediate action can be taken),” the DCPO reminded. DEF