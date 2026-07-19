Davao City school gets bomb, violence threat; DCPO conducts cyber probe

TRIGGER WARNING: DISTURBING MESSAGE
FOLLOWING a threatening Facebook post directed at a local public high school, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said on Saturday, July 18, that it has launched a cyber investigation to identify the person responsible and determine the credibility of the online threat.
The police issued the statement after screenshots of an alleged Facebook post circulated widely on social media, alarming students, parents, and school personnel ahead of the week’s opening of classes.
The threatening message, written in Cebuano, circulated on Facebook early, prompting concern over campus safety. In the post, an unidentified user warned students to prepare for Monday, stating, "Hoy mga studyante... pag handa na mo sa Monday kay pang patyon tamong tanan mga estudyante (Hey, students... be ready on Monday because we're going to kill all of you students)." The poster also claimed he had a bomb and firearms ready and alleged that the attack had been planned long before. It also threatened students with violence if they indeed go to class on Monday, and concluded by claiming that his or her identity would remain unknown and that nobody can trace him or her.
The explicit references to a planned attack involving explosives and firearms prompted authorities to immediately treat the post as a potential security threat rather than dismiss it as an online prank.
The screenshots were widely shared across social media, triggering anxiety among students and parents just days before the resumption of classes.
In an official statement, the DCPO said it is conducting a thorough validation and cyber investigation to trace the post’s origin and identify the individual behind the account.
"The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) is currently conducting a thorough validation and cyber investigation into a circulating online threat directed at a local public high school," the police said.
Authorities said cyber investigators are actively working to trace the source of the post and unmask the person responsible for publishing the threat.
To ensure the safety of students, teachers, and school personnel, the DCPO said it is closely coordinating with school administrators, barangay officials, and other concerned government agencies while appropriate security measures are being implemented.
"To ensure the absolute safety of the community, the DCPO is working in close coordination with school authorities, barangay officials, and concerned government agencies," the DCPO’s statement read.
The police emphasized that threats against educational institutions are treated with the highest level of seriousness, regardless of whether they were intended as jokes, pranks, or genuine acts of violence.
"The public is strictly reminded that making online threats — whether intended as a joke, a prank, or a serious statement — carries severe criminal and legal sanctions," the statement added.
Authorities also appealed to the public to remain calm and refrain from sharing unverified information that could create unnecessary panic while the investigation is ongoing.
As of Saturday, the DCPO had not disclosed the identity of the school mentioned in the circulating post or the person behind the social media account, citing the ongoing investigation. DEF