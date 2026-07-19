Davao City school gets bomb, violence threat; DCPO conducts cyber probe

TRIGGER WARNING: DISTURBING MESSAGE

FOLLOWING a threatening Facebook post directed at a local public high school, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said on Saturday, July 18, that it has launched a cyber investigation to identify the person responsible and determine the credibility of the online threat.

The police issued the statement after screenshots of an alleged Facebook post circulated widely on social media, alarming students, parents, and school personnel ahead of the week’s opening of classes.

The threatening message, written in Cebuano, circulated on Facebook early, prompting concern over campus safety. In the post, an unidentified user warned students to prepare for Monday, stating, "Hoy mga studyante... pag handa na mo sa Monday kay pang patyon tamong tanan mga estudyante (Hey, students... be ready on Monday because we're going to kill all of you students)." The poster also claimed he had a bomb and firearms ready and alleged that the attack had been planned long before. It also threatened students with violence if they indeed go to class on Monday, and concluded by claiming that his or her identity would remain unknown and that nobody can trace him or her.

The explicit references to a planned attack involving explosives and firearms prompted authorities to immediately treat the post as a potential security threat rather than dismiss it as an online prank.

The screenshots were widely shared across social media, triggering anxiety among students and parents just days before the resumption of classes.