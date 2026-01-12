Davao City school secures 530k int'l partner support for IP education, cultural preservation

BARTOLOME Integrated School in Tugbok District, Davao City celebrated a milestone in its journey toward cultural preservation and academic empowerment as it received in-kind support valued at ₱530,000 from its international partner, the Center for Asian Mission for the Poor (CAMP) Asia.

The Deed of Donation, signed by CAMP Asia President Rev. Chulyung Lee, was formally accepted on behalf of the school by School Head Ronel N. Lupiba, represented during the ceremony by the school’s Indigenous People Education (IPEd) Coordinator, Ma’am Menche Ayuste. The event was witnessed by IP leaders, proud parents, dedicated teachers, eager learners, and CAMP Asia stakeholders, who gathered to celebrate this landmark moment for the Bagobo-Klata community.

The in-kind donation reflects CAMP Asia’s commitment to holistic development, providing resources that foster both learning and cultural pride. The contribution includes allocations for indigenous musical instruments and IP learning materials, room renovation materials and supplies, and tutors’ compensation, recognizing the dedication of educators who guide IP learners.

For Mr. Lupiba, the partnership is a breakthrough not only in providing essential support but also in boosting teachers’ morale and instilling pride among the IP community. He emphasized, “This initiative does not only aim to improve academic achievement but also uplifts the morale of our teachers and strengthens the pride of our IP learners in school and community.”

The IP Culture Room—nearing its final touches—is envisioned as the heart of the school’s culturally responsive education efforts. Once open to the public this week, it will serve as an educational hub where learners, parents, and visitors can immerse themselves in Bagobo-Klata history, traditions, and artistry.

The success of Year 1 marks just the beginning of a transformative collaboration. With two more years ahead, Bartolome Integrated School stands at the forefront of culturally responsive education—nurturing not only competent learners but also culturally grounded individuals who carry forward the heritage and pride of the Bagobo-Klata people.

Through this partnership, Bartolome Integrated School and CAMP Asia celebrate more than a donation—they celebrate empowerment, dignity, and the preservation of a cultural legacy that will resonate for generations to come. Lallen T. Caparoso/DEPED-DAVAO