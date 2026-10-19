Davao City school strengthens dengue prevention

AS DENGUE cases continue to threaten communities, Buhangin Central Elementary School SpEd Center, Buhangin West District, Davao City, reinforced its frontline defense by inducting a new batch of Dengue Task Force volunteers at the school’s covered court.

The activity signaled a renewed commitment to safeguarding learners through collective action, community partnership, and strengthened dengue prevention efforts. It brought together school personnel, parents, and community partners who pledged their support to the school’s continuing dengue prevention and control efforts.

The program included the election of officers, messages from school and community leaders, the presentation of the history of the Dengue Task Force, and the induction of the newly elected officers.

School Principal Mary Germaine V. Alberto welcomed the participants and emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining a clean, safe, and healthy learning environment.

“Preventing dengue is a shared responsibility,” Alberto said. “ We need everyone in our school community to stay alert, practice proper sanitation, and work together to keep our school safe.”

Community support was also highlighted during the activity.

Punong Barangay Francisco V. Gamad of Barangay Buhangin Proper, represented by Barangay Kagawad Nessy Yu, Barangay Committee Chair on Health, underscored the importance of school-community partnership in promoting health and preventing dengue.

Yu also administered the induction of the newly elected Dengue Task Force officers, affirming the barangay’s support for the school’s dengue prevention initiatives.

Meanwhile, Helen Gaston, Cluster Head of the City Health Office – Barangay Buhangin Proper, also shared a message on the importance of sustained vigilance and community participation in dengue prevention.

The history of the school’s Dengue Task Force was presented by Shiera Mae Lange, a master teacher, recalling its establishment in 2016 under the leadership of former Principal Florendo U. Jacinto in response to increasing dengue cases in the community.

Since then, parent volunteers and school stakeholders have continuously supported efforts to eliminate mosquito-breeding sites and promote cleanliness within the school.

The volunteers were also reminded of the 5S Strategy in dengue prevention: Search and destroy breeding places, secure self-protection measures, seek early consultation, say yes to fogging and spraying when necessary, and sustain adequate hydration.

The induction of the new officers marks another chapter in BCESSC’s decade-long effort to engage parents and community partners in protecting learners from dengue.

Through sustained cooperation and vigilance, the school continues to strengthen its commitment to providing a clean, healthy, and safe environment where every learner can learn, grow, and thrive. ROXINE D. CAOMATE VIA DEPED-DAVAO