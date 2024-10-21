Davao City schools shine in UniRank 2024

SEVERAL schools from Davao City have been recognized in UniRank’s Top Philippine Universities for 2024.

Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) ranked 17th in the country and 4,725th globally. The University of Mindanao (UM) followed in 20th place, while the University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) came in 22nd.

Other notable rankings include the University of Immaculate Conception (UIC) at 62nd, the University of the Philippines-Mindanao (UPMin) at 63rd, and Holy Cross of Davao College at 82nd.

UM announced its ranking of 20th out of 234 higher education institutions in the Philippines, making it the second-highest in the Davao Region according to UniRank 2024. This marks a significant rise from 50th place in 2023 to 20th in 2024.

“This notable improvement from the 50th spot it held the previous year reaffirms UM’s steadfast dedication to delivering academic excellence and shaping future leaders,” UM stated in a Facebook post on October 16, 2024.

Meanwhile, USeP improved its position from 38th place in 2023 to 22nd in the 2024 assessment, securing third place in the region. The university attributed its rise to its commitment to academic excellence and research.

“This significant jump from last year’s 38th spot underscores USeP’s strong commitment to academic excellence and the attainment of its vision of becoming a research University that transforms lives and communities in the Asean and beyond,” USeP said.

UniRank, established in 2005, is a global ranking system that evaluates higher education institutions worldwide. It ranks around 13,900 universities based on independent web metrics rather than self-reported data from the universities.

The criteria for ranking include being chartered, licensed, or accredited by the appropriate Philippine higher education authority, offering at least three bachelor’s degrees, providing postgraduate master's or doctoral degrees, and delivering courses predominantly through traditional and non-distance education formats. RGP