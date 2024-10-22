Davao City seeks DENR approval for trail in Tagurano

DAVAO City Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo said that the city government is seeking approval from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to make a trail in the uplands of Barangay Tagurano, following Councilor Bernie Al-ag's recent visit to the area.

Ocampo, who chairs the committee on environment and natural resources, mentioned that they are waiting for the DENR to approve the trail so that Dabawenyos and other tourists can enjoy the area. He noted that the application must undergo a strict, rigorous process, which could take a long time to be approved.

“Until this application is approved by the DENR, the trekking site in Tagurano shall remain closed and the business establishments will cease their unlawful operation,” he said during his privilege speech, on Tuesday morning, October 22, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

He said that as legislators, they should set an example for the people of Davao City by abiding by the laws.

Additionally, Councilor Diosdado Mahipus Jr. remarked that as the author of the Ordinance Regulating Recreational Activities within the Watershed Areas of Davao City, legislators should send the right message to the public. He asserted that the cease-and-desist order must be followed and respected.

“Bawal talaga tayo na magpunta doon na wala tayong approved na trail and then the city government wanted to approve a trail but that specific area kasi is part of the protected area, it’s already in the foot of Mount Apo (It is prohibited to go there especially if we do not have an approved trail, and the city government wants to approve a trail, but that specific area is part of the protected area, it's already at the foot of Mount Apo),” he said.

Meanwhile, Councilor Bernie Al-ag noted that the documents only stated the closure of the establishments, not that the trail should not be traversed. He mentioned that Barangay Tagurano passed a resolution requesting the City Government of Davao to regulate hiking activities in the area.

Al-ag shared that he visited the area despite warnings from the Bantay Bukid and the purok leader because he was invited there. He noted that five months after its closure, many residents had lost their livelihoods, and he wanted to check on the people.

“Five months is a very long months to have no income, five months is a very long time for Dabawenyos not to enjoy the trail in the area,” he said.

He then urged the legislators to expedite the resolution of the situation in the uplands of Tagurano and challenged Ocampo to visit the area so they could craft policies that would benefit the community. He stated that they would acquire permits from the DENR to access the area.

Reason for closure

Ocampo expressed that earlier this year, Barangay Captain Danilo Camarillo of Tagurano revealed during one of the committee hearings that there had been multiple cases of encroachment in the area, particularly in Battlefield and other trekking sites. The captain also inquired whether he had the authority to bar hikers from entering the area as a means of protecting the environment.

The councilor explained that the uplands of Tagurano is a watershed area and thus covered by the Watershed Conservation Areas of Davao City, the new Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP), the Mt. Apo National Park-Protected Area Management Office (MANP-PAMO), and the area is part of the Protected Area Management Board and the National Integrated Protected Areas System. Then Camarillo cited these designations to justify disallowing trekkers and hikers from accessing the area.

The councilor noted that under City Ordinance Number 0675-21, Series of 2021, Section 5 old and new trekking sites in environmentally critical areas must receive prior approval from the Watershed Management Council.

Section 5 of the ordinance specifies that the Barangay Captain of the area shall craft methods for implementing measures to establish a security outpost and provide information about the regulations under the ordinance prior to any recreational activity.

Closed by the DENR

The DENR has issued a cease-and-desist order to eight establishments in the area, citing that the increased number of people traversing the area has caused environmental damage and that the area needs to be closed to the public.

The eight establishments that were closed include Seven Eleven, Angel’s View, Land of Peace, Lantaw Dabaw, Campo Rastam Battlefield, Capitol, and Walaway.

Barangay Tagurano passed Resolution Number 17, Series of 2024, adopting the DENR’s cease-and-desist order. The barangay emphasized the need for rehabilitation, citing disturbances caused by unauthorized entries.

Ocampo said that before the closure, hikers and trekkers were tolerated by the barangay; however, due to the influx of people and waste in the area, along with encroachment plans on the uplands, the barangay captain raised concerns, leading to the closure.

He asserted that the establishments should not have been in the area primarily, given that it is a protected zone. He mentioned that the barangay could provide other areas for business owners to continue their livelihoods.

However, Al-ag argued that there is a legal remedy for businesses to remain there. He stated that business owners can acquire clearance from the PAMB and DENR. RGP