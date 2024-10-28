Davao City sends aid to Bicol

During his appearance on Basta Dabawenyo on Sunday, October 27, 2024, Duterte said that the local government unit (LGU) of Davao has been providing assistance to areas in the Philippines affected by typhoons. He acknowledged that regardless of many people’s opinions that the city's assistance is politically motivated, the Davao City government will continue to provide support since it has been doing so for a long time.

He added that the city would extend help to the residents of Bicol to aid in their recovery from the damages caused by the typhoon, noting that Davao City has enough funds from its calamity fund.

“Ang problema karon usahay lainon nila ang tan-aw, ingnon nila nga politika na pud pero regardless ug unsa man na ilang isulti, mupadala gyud ta ug tabang kay naa man tay ikatabang (The problem now is some would view this negatively; they will say that this is politicking. But regardless of what they say, we will provide help because we have the capability to do so),” he said.

Duterte hopes that Davao City's assistance will inspire other LGUs to also provide aid, as they should help each other as a nation. He emphasized that people cannot survive without mutual support.

Meanwhile, Councilor Pilar Braga expressed that providing help to those affected by the typhoon is “the right thing to do.” She stated that assistance should be given to those in need without fanfare.

“Tutok usa ta sa mga katawhan nato nga kaluoy kaayo ang ilang kahimtang didto (Let us focus on the people who need help where their situation there is very pitiful),” she said.

To recall, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that the death toll caused by typhoon Kristine has increased to 116. Of that number, most were from Calabarzon and Bicol Region. The disaster bureau said the number of affected families due to the effects of Kristine went up to 1,662,416 or 6,717,755 individuals in 17 regions across the country.

Tropical Storm Kristine is the most fatal weather system in the country so far for 2024, surpassing the 48 fatalities recorded due to the combined effects of Tropical Cyclone Butchoy and Carina in August. RGP with reports from Third Anne Peralta-Malonzo