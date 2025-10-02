Davao City sends massive aid to quake-hit Cebu

THE City Government of Davao has sent about 5,000 food packs and non-food items, inter-agency personnel, such as social workers and psychologists, as assistance to earthquake-affected areas in Cebu Province.

More than 13 trucks left the City Hall grounds on Thursday morning, October 2, 2025.

According to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), 57 personnel were sent as part of the city’s relief operations. The contingent includes 18 medical staff, seven social workers, and several CDRRMO responders, tasked with providing emergency care, psychosocial support, and rescue assistance.

The city also mobilized food and medicine aid for quake survivors. The assistance package included 5,000 food packs, each containing five kilos of rice and canned goods, 5,000 bottles of water (500 ml each), and 30 boxes of assorted medicines, such as vitamins, supplements, and cough remedies.

The Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao Region (BFP-Davao) also showcased its equipment and personnel, who are all ready to be deployed to Cebu to assist the victims.

Dabawenyos sentiments

In a comment on one of SunStar Davao’s social media posts, Yhanna Yecyec said the delivery of assistance was driven by pride, unity, and purpose.

“Not just a government, but it’s people-powered leadership. From the people, for the people. The Davao Way,” she said.

Meilin Calulo thanked the people of Davao for helping her fellow Cebuanos who were affected by the earthquake. Many netizens also expressed their gratitude for the assistance.

One of the commenters, Christine Mejorada thanked Davao City for their help to the affected localities in Bogo City. She said that they fully appreciate Dabawenyos’ efforts to help.

Nicer Sayon said that she hopes that the initiative of the people of Davao in aiding Cebu Province after being hit by an earthquake inspires other leaders across the country to do the same, if not more.

Meanwhile, netizens also commented on the videos shared on different social media pages showing Davao City’s aid to quake-stricken towns in Cebu.

One Reynaldo Autentico said that when Yolanda hit Leyte, former President Rodrigo Duterte went to Leyte the next day.

"Digong went there the very next day and send Davao contingent without notice that even Doctors beyond borders were surprise when they reach Tacloban 👊," he said.

Similarly, Vieneje Limacang said that Dabawenyos are very supportive, just like FPRRD, and that even though he is already walking with a cane, he still went to calamity-stricken areas.

Earlier, the City Information Office (CIO) confirmed that the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Davao would be sending aid to Cebu. The city government has coordinated with Cebu’s Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

"While ground assessments are ongoing, Davao Central 911 USAR teams, along with our medical teams and psychosocial workers, are now ready to be deployed. We are also preparing food items for the affected areas," the CIO stated on Wednesday.

Earthquake strikes Cebu

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on October 2 that the number of fatalities has risen to 72, while the number of injured has increased to 294.

A total of 53 barangays have been affected, with 47,221 families or 170,959 individuals impacted.

Three roads and six bridges remain impassable.

To recall, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Cebu on September 30, 2025.

As of October 2, more than 700 aftershocks have been recorded, some of which were reported and felt intensities.

Continued help beyond its borders

From Southern Mindanao floods to Luzon typhoons and Visayas earthquakes, the City Government of Davao has consistently extended financial, food and supplies, and logistical assistance to disaster-hit communities across the Philippines, mobilizing millions from its Quick Response Fund (QRF) and disaster reserves.

Between 2017 and 2019, Davao periodically released aid to calamity-stricken areas, including a ₱3.9-million allocation in February 2019 to flood-hit provinces in Southern Mindanao. The city also sent multi-million relief packages for typhoon victims in Luzon in 2020.

During the devastation of Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) in December 2021, the city mobilized food, medical teams, and rescue personnel, alongside sizable financial assistance to affected provinces.

During Typhoons Karding and Paeng, and Ilocos Norte quake in October 2022. The Davao City Council approved ₱6 million from its QRF to aid provinces and municipalities hit by Super Typhoon Karding, while relief goods were also dispatched to areas affected by Typhoon Paeng, including Cotabato City and Maguindanao.

A month later, in November 2022, the city extended ₱2 million in cash aid to Ilocos Norte, which had been struck by both a typhoon and an earthquake. The assistance was handed over through official channels.

In August 2024, Davao pledged ₱14.5 million to 27 LGUs in Luzon reeling from Typhoon Carina and monsoon-induced floods.

By November 2024, the Sangguniang Panlungsod approved an additional ₱17.7 million to assist LGUs battered by Typhoon Kristine. The distribution scheme: ₱300,000 for municipalities, ₱500,000 for cities, and ₱1 million for provinces.

Following the eruption of Mount Kanlaon in December 2024, Davao City approved around ₱3 tp ₱3.8 million for Negros Island LGUs, with allocations to Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and affected cities such as Canlaon and La Carlota.

2025 and continuing relief

In early 2025, Davao continued its aid efforts with burial assistance, welfare support for disaster victims, and follow-up cash assistance to Negros LGUs hit by the Kanlaon eruption.

Most recently, after the September 30, 2025, Cebu earthquake, the City confirmed the deployment of Urban Search and Rescue units, medical and psychosocial teams, and relief packs. The mission included both manpower and logistics for quake-stricken communities. RGP with reports from Third Anne-Peralta, PNA, CIO