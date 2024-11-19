Davao City sends off delegations for Batang Pinoy, BIMP-Eaga Games

Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain Jr. and Sports Development Division of the City Mayor's Office (SDD-CMO) officer-in-charge Michael Denton "Mikey" Aportadera led the send-off ceremony for Davao City's delegations to the Batang Pinoy National Championships 2024 and the 11th BIMP-Eaga+NT Friendship Games 2024 at the Almendras Gym Davao City Recreation Center on Monday morning, November 18, 2024.

The Batang Pinoy Games run from November 23 to 28 in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, which will also host the BIMP-Eaga+NT Friendship Games from December 1 to 5.

CONFIDENCE

Aportadera expressed confidence in the delegations’ ability to excel, citing their strong performances in previous local and international competitions.

"If we look at the historical rankings, we have consistently improved each time. Davao City athletes are improving. Davao City athletes have shown remarkable improvement, earning recognition from other local government units (LGUs) and even other countries as a force to be reckoned with in sports," the city sports chief said.

He encouraged the athletes to draw on their training, their coaches’ guidance, and their parents’ support, reminding them that all these factors contribute to success.

Aportadera added, "One goal is to win and bring pride back to Davao City. I am not really worried about that because I’ve seen your progress firsthand."

ENCOURAGEMENT

Vice Mayor Quitain emphasized the invaluable role of parents in shaping the athletes’ journey.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent Davao. Do your best and enjoy. Since you are competing, you might as well give it all your best. Don't forget to always pray. Sometimes, it's not enough to train and train without praying to God and asking him for all the blessings," he said, assuring the athletes of his prayers for their safety and success.