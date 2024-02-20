Davao City sends off psychosocial teams to Maco

DAVAO City, through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), sent 14 social workers, psychologists, and professionals to augment the psychosocial support and psychological first aid for disaster-hit families in Maco, Davao de Oro on Monday, Febuary 19.

"Nag-coordinate ta sa atoang counterparts sa province sa Davao de Oro and isa sa gi-express nila nga kinahanglan gyud nila is ang augmentation for the psychosocial support and psychological first aid (Our counterparts from the province of Davao de Oro coordinated with us and expressed that what they need is an augmentation for the psychosocial support and psychological first aid)," CSWDO Head Julie P. Dayaday said in an interview with Madayaw Davao.

Dayaday said that the additional number will help the limited number of social workers there.

"Atong ginahimo nga gina-process nato no kay aduna man gyud trauma ang atong mga evacuees mga IDPs nato naay mga trauma atong mga bata ang atoang mga youth and then some of our women (What we do is we process those who have trauma. Our evacuees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) have trauma, especially the children and the youth, and some of our women)," Dayaday said.

She said that the city government also organized teams to conduct activities in the evacuation centers.

A total of 800 school kits and 800 hygiene kits will also be distributed to affected individuals.

"Ang children naa na sila'y play, and dili lang play naa pud processing, storytelling, ang pinaka-importante pag tan-aw nila unsaon nila pag protect sa ilang kaugalingon (The children will have a play, and not only that, there is also processing, and storytelling and the most important of all is how they could protect themselves)," Dayaday said, adding that these are in preparation for child protection issues that a child is susceptible to while at the evacuation centers.

Dayaday said that the activity of the teams will span two days. They will visit three evacuation sites in Davao de Oro.

"Today they will visit two evacuation sites and tomorrow one evacuation site," Dayaday said. CIO

Related stories: