Davao City sets Jan. 5-31 Business permit renewal

THE Davao City government announced the schedule and processing sites for the renewal of mayor’s permits for 2026, urging business owners to complete their applications within the renewal period to avoid penalties.

Renewals will run from January 5 to 31, 2026, Mondays to Saturdays, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) and Almendras Gym, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Additional processing areas will operate at:

Gaisano Grand Citygate Mall — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Calinan, Bunawan, Toril, and Tugbok — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Paquibato, Marilog, and Baguio Districts — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

District processing sites are assigned as follows:

Poblacion — SP Building

Talomo and Agdao — Almendras Gym

Buhangin — Gaisano Grand Citygate Mall

Calinan — Calinan Gym

Baguio — Baguio District Treasury Office

Tugbok — Tugbok District Treasury Office

Bunawan — Bunawan District Treasury Office

Paquibato — Paquibato District Treasury Office

Business owners may also process payments online through the Land Bank of the Philippines. After filing the required documents and paying the fees, permit holders may claim their business permits.

Renew to avoid penalties

Business Bureau officer-in-charge Maribel Paguican urged business owners to renew their permits from January 2 to 31 and warned that late filings will incur a 25 percent penalty.

“Wala man gyu’y giingon ta nga gibawalan sila mag-renew kaya lang they will incur penalties and charges kung malapas na’g January 31 (We are not preventing anyone from renewing. But they will incur penalties and charges if they file beyond January 31),” she said in a City Information Office interview.

Paguican said timely renewal helps ensure business continuity and smoother processing, especially for establishments with documentary deficiencies, such as Office of the City Building Official (Ocbo) requirements.

She also advised business owners whose establishments have ceased operations to formally file for business retirement.

37-K permit renewals in 2025

The Business Bureau earlier reported that as of January 22, 2025, the city recorded 37,135 permit renewals, about 80 percent of total expected renewals, with the remaining applications expected by the January 31 deadline. The figure marked an increase from the same period in 2024. RGP with reports from CIO