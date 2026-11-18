SCHOOL heads who turn a blind eye to bullying should face criminal liability, not just a fine, a Davao City councilor said.

In a privilege speech, Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang pressed for tougher accountability for school officials during the City Council’s regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.

"That we should establish criminal liability of school presidents and principals. That is the only way," Dayanghirang, who is also the chairperson of the Committee on Finance, Ways and Means, and Appropriations, said.

He said he wanted the university's president, principal, and prefect of discipline held accountable, saying the school's name should not shield the people running it.

"But Ateneo per se, your Honor, as a seal, should not be a hiding place of incompetent manager of an institution," he said.

The recent incident at the Ateneo de Davao University Junior High School drew public outrage after videos reportedly showing students being bullied inside a school restroom spread online earlier this month.

The university referred the case to its Junior High School Child Protection Committee and, on Nov. 12, dismissed a student found responsible. It also formed a task force to review its anti-bullying policies, while its inquiry into the involvement of other students continues.

Dayanghirang said his call applies to all schools, not only Ateneo.

"And this apply not only to the Ateneo, Mr. President, including to all universities and colleges, even public schools," he said.

Light penalties

He said the city can penalize violations, but the fines it can impose are too small to deter.

"But the penalty of the local government is only a 5,000-peso fine. They can just pay it," Dayanghirang said.

Under the city’s Anti-Bullying Ordinance, approved in April 2023, schools that fail to act on bullying first get a warning, and a second offense with unresolved cases can be grounds for not renewing a private school’s business permit, Councilor Lorenzo Benjamin “Enzo” Villafuerte, the ordinance’s author, explained in 2024. Its implementing rules were still pending then.

He proposed amending the city's Anti-Bullying Ordinance to hold school presidents and principals liable and require schools to open their incident records whenever bullying occurs.

He also asked that the Davao City Police Office director be invited to the council to present the police's investigation report on the case.

"These are public records, Mr. President," he said.

Amending RA 10627

In the position paper he submitted to the council, Dayanghirang urged Congress to amend Republic Act 10627, or the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013, to impose administrative and, in serious cases, criminal liability on school administrators who wilfully refuse to investigate a reported incident, conceal or falsify records, retaliate against victims or witnesses, knowingly allow repeated bullying, or grossly neglect their duties.

The paper said not every principal should automatically be criminally liable when bullying happens, but "no administrator should be allowed to hide behind an institutional position when there is evidence of deliberate neglect, concealment, or abuse of authority."

It also proposed requiring parents of children who bully to take part in intervention programs, with repeated refusal leading to a referral to the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Summit

Dayanghirang also urged the concerned committee to hold a citywide anti-bullying summit with university presidents, principals, guidance counselors, police and social welfare officials.

"It's not about ego, it's not about power, it's about being proactive and coming up with a solution," he said.

He warned that without such action, the issue could fade.

"If you allow this to go on, this will just die down in a natural death," he said.

On the same day, the council unanimously approved two resolutions by Councilor Villafuerte condemning bullying and urging the city's Anti-Bullying Council to convene immediately. GRS