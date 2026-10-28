Davao City Special Drug Education Center created

TO BOLSTER its anti-illegal drugs programs and initiatives, the City Government of Davao has established the Davao City Special Drug Education Center (DCSDEC) for out-of-school youth (OSY) and street children through Executive Order No. 37, Series of 2026.

DCSDEC will serve as a venue for promoting both preventive and development services for OSY and street children.

The center shall also champion programs for drug abuse prevention, which will contribute to the development of OSY and street children as self-reliant and socially responsible members of society.

The center shall provide self-enrichment services, interventions for the prevention of drug abuse and other health-related issues, capability-building services, skills training, literacy programs, family counseling, community participation, recreational and socio-cultural activities, spiritual services, and referral services to OSY and street children.

Meanwhile, the Davao City Special Drug Education Center Implementing Team (DCSDECT), led by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), shall serve as the center’s management board.

The team shall develop and implement programs and services on drug abuse prevention among OSY and street children.

They must also hold community assemblies to identify the number of OSY and street children, as well as their needs and problems.

While awaiting the establishment of its dedicated center, the DCSDEC and its key personnel will hold office at the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Cadac).