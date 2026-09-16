Davao City spotlights film, digital creators

DAVAO City is putting the spotlight on its creative community as it joins the Philippine Creative Industries Month celebration with activities designed to promote local film and digital storytelling.

The Davao City Office for Culture and the Arts (DCOCA) will partner with the Department of Trade and Industry-Davao City Field Office, Davao Historical Society, and FDCP Cinematheque Center-Davao for Creatives Exchange 2026: Reel Stories — Unveiling Davao’s Culture and Heritage Through Film and Digital Content on Sept. 24-25 at the Cinematheque Center-Davao.

The two-day event will bring together filmmakers, audiovisual practitioners, digital creators, and other creative industry stakeholders for discussions on developing Davao’s creative ecosystem and a workshop on impact storytelling.

DCOCA Head Oscar Casaysay said the city chose film and digital content this year because Davao has a wealth of stories rooted in its history, culture and heritage.

“This year, we are focusing on film and digital content creation, nga diin amoang hatagan og higayon ang atoang katilingban, ilabi na ang siyudad sa Davao, kay very, very rich ug daghan kaayo ta’g stories to tell because our history, our culture and heritage is very rich (This year, we are focusing on film and digital content creation, giving our community, especially Davao City, a platform because we are very rich and have many stories to tell. Our history, culture, and heritage are very rich),” Casaysay said in an interview.Casaysay said the event will allow local creatives to exchange ideas, build connections, and explore ways to grow Davao’s creative industry through film, storytelling, and digital media.

Dabawenyo creatives, particularly local filmmakers and storytellers, are invited to join the event and take part in discussions aimed at strengthening collaboration and innovation in the sector.

More creative events

The city will also host Lokhalaya 2026: Shaping Co-Creative Futures on Sept. 18-20 at Ayala Malls Abreeza.

The three-day gathering will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive workshops focused on regional creative expression, cross-sector collaboration, and local industry development. A special session will also highlight the Mindanao film industry.

Casaysay encouraged Dabawenyo artists and artisans, particularly young creatives, to pursue their passions and keep creating.

He also urged local creatives to connect with DCOCA to learn about programs, initiatives, and available support for the city’s creative community. CIO