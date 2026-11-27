THE City Government of Davao is working with a P47-million budget, a little higher compared to last year’s P44 million, for Pasko Fiesta 2026, but is spreading it across more activities as the festival opens on Tuesday, December 1, 2026.

Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) officer-in-charge Willenito Tormis Jr. said during the Pasko Fiesta media launch at Rogen Inn Davao on Thursday, Nov. 26, that the celebration is not meant to be extravagant, given current economic conditions, but should still be felt by Dabawenyos.

"Kung naa gani term na business as usual, kita, Pasko Fiesta as usual (If there is such a thing as business as usual, for us it is Pasko Fiesta as usual)," he said.

Most of the budget goes to Banda Dasig, the festival's street-dancing competition, while the rest covers decorations at San Pedro Park, People's Park, Magsaysay Park, the airport, and City Hall, the CTOO said.

It can be recalled that last year’s Pasko Fiesta budget was at P44 million, down from P52 million in 2024.

CTOO administrative officer Charlotte Parba said last year as reported on Sunstar Davao that the office initially sought P32 million but later asked for an additional P12 million, bringing the total to P44 million — P8 million less than in 2024.

Record Banda Dasig

Banda Dasig has drawn a record 50 contingents, up from 13 last year, with most coming from outside the city, the CTOO said. The competition will be held on Sunday, Dec. 6, along Roxas Avenue to San Pedro Square.

The grand winner in both the open and school-based categories will receive P500,000, as the city raised the prizes because participants spend more on their outfits amid rising prices.

The city expects at least 200,000 tourist arrivals in December, with arrivals growing by at least 10 percent a month since January, Tormis said.

This year's theme is "One Light, One Heart, One City," echoing the city's message of unity in its festivals.

In September, the CTOO said it planned to bring holiday lights and festivities to far-flung rural barangays, not only the downtown area, under the slogan "City of Lights" (Hayag sa Syudad), SunStar Davao earlier reported.

"Our goal is to make the city brighter... dili lang sya sa downtown makita ang kahayag, but also we are bringing the lights, the kasadya, the kalipay sa mga far-flung areas (Our goal is to make the city brighter... not only in downtown will the light be seen, but we are also bringing the lights, the joy and the happiness to far-flung areas)," CTOO representative Charles Deanver Martinez said then.

No year-end countdown

Most activities are set in the first two weeks of December and in communities, to avoid adding to traffic during the Christmas rush, the CTOO said. There will be no year-end countdown this year, as turnout on Dec. 30 and 31 has been low in the past two years, with most people spending the holidays with their families.

A free perya, or carnival, with rides such as a carousel and a Ferris wheel will also open at the Rizal Park open grounds from Dec. 1 to 25.

Among the scheduled events are Simbang Gabi bazaars from Dec. 16 to 24 at San Pedro Cathedral and parishes in Districts 2 and 3, the Pasko Fiesta for city employees on Dec. 18, and the DC Pasko Fiesta Run on Sunday, Dec. 20.

Road closures will be limited to the city center during Banda Dasig and the parade, and the Coastal Road during the run, said Maj. Roman Alvarez of the city's Traffic Enforcement and Street Management Division (TESMD).

A total of 6,013 security and safety personnel will be deployed during the month-long celebration, with an average of 194 on duty each day, said retired Police Lt. Col. Angel Sumagaysay, acting head of the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO). He said they can add more personnel depending on the crowd.

"So far, I can say na we are ready, and we are ready to execute our security and safety plan for Pasko Fiesta 2026," Sumagaysay said.

The private sector is also joining a decoration contest for establishments and barangays and has been encouraged to light up buildings in line with the theme. GRS