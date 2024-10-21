Davao City, Sta. Cruz now sister cities

DAVAO City has strengthened ties with its neighboring municipality following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sta. Cruz, Davao Del Sur.

The Sister City Signing Ceremony, held at the Municipal Hall Building, Sta Cruz, Davao Del Sur on October 18, will pave the way for important future communications between the two Local Government Units (LGUs).

The agreement was signed by Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte and Mayor Jose Nelson Sala Sr. and was witnessed by other local officials.

The Sister City Agreement will be the first step toward implementing cooperative initiatives with Sta. Cruz by supporting two LGUs' key projects in the areas of public safety and disaster management, tourism, culture, and the arts, and health, education, and social services.

The two LGUs will also concentrate on providing support for planning and the human resource management system; gender and development practices; agriculture and animal shelter management; environmental protection and conservation; and the creation, codification, and conduct of research laws.

Mayor Duterte, in his speech, expressed his happiness at the formalization of the partnership agreement between the two LGUs.

“Ako malipayon kaayo nga ma-formalize na jud nato atoang partnership pinaagi sa agreement with the municipal [sa Sta. Cruz] and government of Davao. Silingan naman gyud ta daan, pinaagi lang sa kani nga partnership or kini nga agreement, mapakusgan pa gyud nato’g maayo. Atoang tumong ani, para sa kalambuan sa atoa, dili lang para nato’ng duha, sa inyong munisipyo ug sa syudad, kundili para pud sa tibuok rehiyon. Atoang gina-promote diri, nga magkahiusa ta’ng tanan (I'm pleased that we have formalized our partnership with the municipality of Sta. Cruz and the Davao government with this agreement. We are neighbors, and through this partnership, this agreement, we will improve our relationship. Our objective for this Sister City Agreement is development, not just for the city and your municipality, but for the whole region. What we are promoting here is for us all to be united),” he said.

“Muabot ang panahon nga manginahalan ninyo’g assistance sa amoa, naa mi para ninyo dayon. Amigo naman gyud ta, dugay na, ug mas gipakusgan pa gyud. We take it pride and honor nga gidawat ninyo ni nga partnership, dako kaayo ni nga butang pod para sa amoa (When the time comes that you need assistance, we will be there. We have been friends for a long time, and this (agreement) will make it even stronger. We take pride and honor that you have accepted this partnership),” the Davao City mayor added.

Mayor Jose Nelson Sala Sr. was also thankful.

“Salamat kaayo nga gisuporta pud ninyo, nga mainiton kaayo inyo’ng pag-welcome (Thank you very much for your support, and for your warm welcome),” he said

Atty. Charlotte Gallego, municipal councilor of Sta. Cruz, also said the signing ceremony is a testament to the forging of bond and friendship between the two LGUs for future development and growth.

“Especially in terms of education, now that we are having our state college that was initially patterned from the local college of Davao,” Gallego said, adding that Sta. Cruz also plans to open its own Lingap program to help the poor with their hospitalization and other medical needs.

“Now, we will witness the institutionalization of that partnership through the signing of the MOA. So with the great leaders of Sta. Cruz and the very passionate leader of Davao City, Mayor Baste, I am sure that Sta. Cruz and Davao City, together, we can create something beautiful,” she said.

The ceremony was also attended by Davao City officials, including Councilors Bai Hundra Cassandra Advincula, Al Ryan Alejandre, Myrna Dalodo Ortiz, Edgar Ibuyan, and Trisha Ann Villafuerte. CIO