Davao City steps up fuel price monitoring

THE city government of Davao is closely monitoring fuel prices following the widening conflict in the Middle East.

Harvey Lanticse, head of the Davao City Information Office, said the city’s Business Bureau has been instructed to conduct regular inspections of gasoline stations. The checks aim to ensure compliance with prescribed pricing and prevent premature increases, hoarding, or overpricing.

“The LGU encourages consumers to report any irregularities in fuel stations through Davao City Reports,” Lanticse said in a statement on March 9, 2026.

The Department of Energy (DOE) earlier ordered authorities nationwide to monitor fuel prices after some stations reportedly raised prices by as much as P8 per liter ahead of the scheduled adjustment.

In Tagum City, Davao del Norte, one gas station raised its diesel price from P64.85 to P73.20 per liter. Authorities later directed the station to restore the diesel price.

The DOE urged the public to report hoarding, refusal to sell, price manipulation, or other irregularities. Under Department Circular No. DC2019-05-0008, all companies must notify the agency no later than 3 p.m. the day before implementing any fuel price changes.

Price adjustments are scheduled every Tuesday and must remain in effect for seven days.

Violations of the circular may result in suspension or cancellation of permits, certificates of compliance, or other regulatory credentials required to operate in the oil industry.

Fuel prices are still expected to rise amid the Middle East conflict, triggered by attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel, which threaten global oil supply.

Despite the expected increase, the DOE advised the public against hoarding or panic buying, noting that the Philippines currently has about two months of fuel supply. The government also plans to purchase one million barrels of diesel from allied countries, including Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. RGP