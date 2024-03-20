Davao City still needs more learning hubs, says councilor

A DAVAO City councilor sees the need for more learning hubs in the city to cater to the growing demands of the market for new trends in various industries.

During the opening of Craft Learning Hub at Granland Business and Warehouse Center in R. Castillo Street on March 18, 2024, Councilor Tek Ocampo said that although the city is already home to several schools and academic institutions, Dabawenyos still needs learning hubs to be updated on the trends in the market.

"We need more of this kind of institution in order for them (Dabawenyos) to be trained kasi everyday naa man gyuy kabag-ohang muabot unya kani sila man gud (because everyday there is always new that pops up, and learning hubs are) equipped with all those new trends nga pwede nato ma-apply. Naa may mga uban pero medyo daan ilang pamaagi (that we can apply. There are others but their ways are somewhat traditional)," he said.

Ocampo said having learning hubs in the city would result in acquiring more professionals and experts in different crafts, which could also help in training other Dabawenyos interested in availing of the services for learning additional crafts.

"Para makatabang sa paglambo, sa paghatag og serbisyo and then eventually, sa pag uswag sa siyudad sa Davao (So that they would be able to help improve, to give service and then eventually to make Davao City more progressive)," Ocampo said.

Meanwhile, in his message, Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte reiterated Ocampo's view on the necessity of more learning hubs in the city.

"The state-of-the-art vocational training facility and learning hub will inspire Dabawenyos from all backgrounds to obtain specialized skills, enhanced capabilities, and unlock new opportunities for their personal and professional growth," Duterte said.

He added that the opening of these facilities is "the beginning of endless possibilities and dreams for Dabawenyos to embrace the chances that await us."

Craft Learning Hub offers different programs and services such as training center for skill enhancement and evaluation services by offering tailor-fitted programs to the wider community.

They also offer corporate trainings which are designed with personalized modules and training packages to address one's unique needs and business goals, events management services to plan and execute events seamlessly, facility rental ideal for workshops, meetings, seminars, or events with dedicated support staff and customizable setups; livelihood training which helps turn one's interest into a business.

Aside from Ocampo, the launching event of the learning hub was attended by councilors Bonz Militar, Sweet Advincula, and Louie Bongguyan and Craft Learning Hub President Albert Lumanlan, Executive Vice President Mike Trinidad, and Center Administrator Kristina Libang, and other notable guests.