Davao City strengthens coordination with brgys

THE City Government of Davao continues to strengthen its coordination with all 182 barangays through its caravans and an open line of communication with the barangay captains.

To further ensure that the concerns of every Dabawenyo is being catered to, barangay captains are urged to reach out to the City Mayor’s Office (CMO) for the problems, concerns, and projects of their barangays.

“Kung naa mo’y mga panginahanglan sa inyoha’ng barangay, ayaw ninyo’g dugaya kay tutal ang kwarta sa gobyerno naa lang man na diha, maplastar nato, ma-allocate nato og tarong (If you have needs and concerns in your barangay, do not hesitate to reach out to our office so that we can allocate the funds in the government),” Mayor Sebastian Duterte said during his 2nd State of the City Address (SOCA).

Duterte also stressed the importance of the constant communication between the barangay captains and his office to address problems in the barangays as the barangay captains are the ones with constant direct interaction with their constituents.

The CMO continues to bring the government closer to the people through its Caravan of Government Services and Barangayan Serbisyo Publiko, two of the mayor’s banner programs for the city.

Through the caravans and the CMO’s help desk set up in the caravans where the city mayor sits to hear the concerns of Dabawenyos, the city government is able to directly interact with Dabawenyos at the grassroots level to identify and find solutions to their problems and concerns.

A total 1,526 help desk concerns from infrastructure, road rehabilitation, school requests, and employment and medical assistance were already addressed by the city government. A total 24,166 clients were served in 124 Barangay Caravans and 14 Barangayan Serbisyo Publiko events. CIO