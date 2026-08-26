Davao City strengthens school’s security after deadly Zambo school shooting

THE Davao City Safety and Security cluster has boosted security measures following the mass shooting at a private school in Zamboanga.

The cluster, composed of the Davao City Police Office, the Public Safety and Security Office, together with stakeholders in the safety and security sector, met with the Department of Education for a strategic security coordination meeting on Tuesday, August 18.

Officials led by Schools Division Superintendent Reynante Solitario, DCPO City Director Police Colonel Peter Madria, City Information Officer Harvey Lanticse, and other key safety officials mapped out concrete, proactive steps to secure schools around Davao City and prevent another repeat of the shooting incident that claimed the lives of two learners.

These strict preventive measures, which will be rolled out, include heightened, rigorous security checks at all school entry points, intensified anti-threat advocacy campaigns within our school communities, and streamlined emergency response protocols with local agencies.

Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte, through City Information Office head Harvey Lanticse, said that the school security efforts should be more on prevention and deterrence rather than response.

Mayor Duterte has also ordered the safety and security cluster to deploy additional security personnel in and around schools across Davao City to ensure the safety of the students.

Based on Department of Education Davao Region data, Davao City has 420 security personnel deployed to public schools across the city.

Submit yourself to security

Speaking at the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps held on August 19, DepEd Davao Region Spokesperson Jenelito Atillo said they will be implementing strict security measures in the schools, where everyone going inside will have to submit to a security check.

“What is happening now in the schools: we do not allow anyone to get inside without going through the protocol now for security; you have to submit yourself. If you are a teacher, a learner, or a member of the school community, you have to submit yourself for inspection,” Atillo said. PIA DAVAO