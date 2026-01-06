Davao City sustains annual support for NCCC Mall fire victims’ kin

EIGHT years after the tragic fire incident that gutted the NCCC Mall of Davao in Maa on December 23, 2017, the City Government of Davao continues to honor the memory of the 38 lives lost and extend support to their families.

Acting Administrative Officer Marie M. Botona, a social welfare officer of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), told the City Information Office (CIO) that this gesture has not faltered since 2017 and for 2025, each family received a P3,000 gift check, along with food packs containing rice and canned goods.

“Yearly gyud siya. So far, sa pag-start since 2017, every year wala siyay moment nga nawala. Yearly gyud siya nga ginapaningkamotan nga maghatag ang city government of Davao sa ilaha (It is held every year. So far, since it started in 2017, there has never been a moment that it was forgotten. Every year, the City Government of Davao provides support to them),” she said.

The CSWDO also organizes a commemoration that begins with a solemn mass attended by all 38 beneficiaries, followed by the distribution of assistance packages.

Riolinda Obo, one of the beneficiaries, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the city’s unwavering support to the families affected by the fire.

“Magpasalamat mi nga dili mi nila malimtan, every year naa gyud silay something na para sa amoa at tsaka pag-alala pud nila sa nawala sa amoa, sa mahal namo sa kinabuhi. Daghan kaayong salamat (We are thankful that they never forget us. Every year, there is always something prepared for us, and it is also their way of remembering those we lost, our loved ones. Thank you very much),” she added.

Beyond the annual commemoration, the CSWDO also continues to monitor the families through the assigned social workers in their respective districts and provide assistance through their established programs and services.

Another beneficiary, Maricar Santella, said that the annual commemoration is not only about the financial and food assistance, but the city’s reassurance that their lost loved ones are remembered and valued.

“We are so thankful to the city government kay full support ug wala mi pasagdi. Kung mahimo gyud ihatag nila ang the best for us ug part sad mi sa calendar year permanente sa atoang city government (We are so thankful to the city government for their full support and for never abandoning us. They truly strive to give us the best, and we are also thankful that we are part of the city government’s calendar every year),” she added.

The City Government of Davao continues to provide support that helps compensate for the heartaches they continue to carry, offering comfort in knowing that their loved ones are honored every year. CIO