Davao City swimmers make waves in Uaap

Davao City's standout swimmers, Ivo Nikolai Enot and Lora Micah Amoguis, created significant ripples for Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU) in the recently concluded University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 swimming competition held at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

Both Dabawenyos secured second place in the overall individual rankings for junior boys and girls, contributing to AdMU's second-place standing in the team rankings.

The 17-year-old Enot amassed 88 points, narrowly missing the MVP title by just one point, as Renz Kenneth Santos of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) secured 89 points.

"It's kinda heartbreaking knowing the fact I was one point away from my MVP goal despite missing one individual medal in the 400m freestyle. Yet, it's OK since I am not a distance swimmer. It's a big achievement for me breaking the 4:22 barrier despite of not training in a distance swim program," he told SunStar Davao in a Facebook Messenger interview.

Enot collected four gold medals in junior boys 50-meter, 100m, and 200m backstroke and 100m freestyle events, adding silvers in 200m individual medley (IM) and overall boys team division, along with a bronze in 200m freestyle.

He said, "It feels great to harvest a total of six individual medals this Uaap season and I can actually tell that I improved this season compared to last season since I broke some of my personal times."

The Dabawenyo athlete, who secured seven individual medals and an MVP trophy in Season 85, revealed his initial concerns about placing fourth in the preliminary round of his first event, the 100m freestyle. However, he bounced back in the finals, breaking the 54-second barrier and deeming it his most memorable event of the year.

"This season's performance was actually great after breaking four of my personal best records and bringing home six individual medals and one overall team medal," Enot said.